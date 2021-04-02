Google Discover is less relevant and publishers report reduced traffic





Google Discover is on the left side of most Android home screens, a dedicated search app, and a new tab page in Chrome. It is intended to display articles, videos, and increasingly stories related to your interests. Publishers have seen significant reductions in traffic from Google Discover, and many publishers associate changes that are also affecting the quality of the content displayed.

Last week, some users were dissatisfied with Discover displaying more and more old news. Instead of looking at articles from the last few hours, you’ll see articles from the last 3-5 days. In the last major update of Discover in 2018, Google has begun to bring to light an evergreen story that may have been published months or years ago, but is new to you and relevant to your interests. .. What’s happening now seems different, and users can no longer use Discover to stay up to date.

I’ve come to the point where I can’t talk for a month.So I had to uncheck a lot of things I wasn’t interested in just to repopulate it

u / happy6191

But it started offering articles that I couldn’t [farther] From my interest!That is, something I have never searched for [or] Read the article about before.

Comment krakout

On the other hand, another common complaint is that the content you see today isn’t from your favorite or normally visited sites. Rather, people report seeing content that is only broadly relevant to their interests.

Yeah, mine was a little nice and recently went to hell

— Whitson Gordon (@WhitsonGordon) March 28, 2021

Overall, certain users are viewing irrelevant content in their Discover feeds. These contents are old and not from your favorite sites, but are closely related to known concerns.

This is impacting the performance of your site. Today, Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii posted a screenshot of Google Search Console (bottom left). This screenshot allows publishers to track “Performance in Discover”. It shows a significant drop in traffic in mid-February. The first few weeks of 2021 included a big click surge, but the rest of the graph doesn’t show any significant jumps in the view. On the other hand, last week was the sharpest drop of the year.

SEO consultant Glenn Gabe also shared a screenshot of an unnamed site (top right). Since the beginning of March, traffic has dropped significantly and has not surged. Google seems to have changed another algorithm around that time and at the end of the month.

Google hasn’t published any new guidance on Discover, so it’s unclear what the point of the change to Discover is. These publishers today see “get” in Discover.[ting] Bad, not good. This is somewhat inconsistent with Google’s long-standing goal of how Discover and broader search reward high-quality content.

A variety of other large publishers, including many in the tech space, are calling out to make the same claim.

I don’t intend to display the statistics, but it has been seriously affected.

— Daniel Bader (@journeydan) April 2, 2021

Bleeping Computer is also affected.

— Lawrence Abrams (@LawrenceAbrams) April 2, 2021

