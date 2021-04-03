Summer Game Fest 2021 Returns, Developer’s Day: Summer Game Fest Edition





The Summer Game Fest is back in 2021. It also includes Double Fine and iam8bit Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition, which includes new video game content such as world-class news and gameplay, as well as video game music performance.

Last year, industry hype Geoff Keighley created the Summer Game Fest. This is a summer celebration of the game, which brings together all of the individual independent developer and publisher showcases and some of the larger industry events such as gamescom. Under one banner as an answer to a kind of pseudo-exchange of E3 and pandemic lockdown instructions.

Day of the Devs is a 9th year indie showcase co-produced by Double Fine and iam8bit. The partnership with Summer Game Fest is noteworthy given that both Geoff Keighley and iam8bit left the E32020 plan before ESA canceled the entire event last year.

Keighley also promotes Summer Game Fest and Day of the Devs for free, free for participants and developers who want to attend. This is boldly opposed to reports that ESA is seeking a premium paid option for E3 2021 (which was subsequently withdrawn) and is charging exhibitors who wish to participate in a six-digit amount. As many publishers have reported refraining from releasing a larger main of independent showcases other than E32021, and Keighley is trying to unify the industry again, some of them are hoisting the Summer Game Fest banner It’s not surprising to see them.

Last year, Keighely brought together PlayStation, Xbox, Bungie, Activision, EA, Square Enix and more at Summer Game Fest. If things go a long way this year, expect to see an event like the next Square Enix Presents Showcase under the umbrella of Summer Game Fest. Last year, we featured major rivals like Epics Unreal Engine 5 and ended with the gamescom Opening Night Live showcase.

The advantage of Summer Game Fest is that each exhibitor has full control over the timing of their presentations, but provides a unified place where interested players can see the full schedule of summer events.

No events are currently announced except for the Day of the Devs, but more about which publishers will be attending and what to expect for this year’s Summer Game Fest in the coming weeks. Information will be announced shortly.

