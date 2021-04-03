Fiat 500 Hey Google Edition is a collaboration of the weird brand you were looking for





It’s mostly a Fiat 500 with some subtle Google brands.

When automakers look out of the automotive space for brand partnerships, it’s usually interesting (usually not very good). This is how we got the Levi’s Edition AMC Gremlin if we want to go back to Iron Man Hyundai Kona, Call of Duty Jeep Wrangler.

The colored dots are actually a cool touch.

The latest bizarre collaboration is the 2021 Fiat 500 Hague Google Edition, released by the brand on Wednesday. Yes, if you live in Europe, you can now get yourself the Google brand Fiat 500, but it has a sweet, sweet search engine themed design touch of any kind Is it?

To be honest, there aren’t many. It has a black roof and a mirror hat, 15-inch wheels and a silver dashboard. Available in Gelato White, Pastel Gray, Vesuvius Black, Pompeii Gray and Blue Italy. There are also some Google corporate color dot decals on the B-pillar, and some sheets feature the same motif and “Hey Google” embroidery.

The key to Hey Google 500 (and L and X) is the integration of Mopar Connect Services and the Google Assistant. The combination of these allows you to interact with your vehicle using natural voice or remotely with a smart home device connected to your account.

The dot motif continues in the cabin.

To help you get things started at the forefront of your smart home, each Hey Google 500 includes a Nest Hub with a letter explaining how to set everything up to work together.

500 Hey I’m not entirely sure when Google will be available or how much Fiat will charge, but I contacted a Fiat representative to find out. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a reply in time for the release.

