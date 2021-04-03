Reform the Pentagon budget process or lose military and technical benefits





How do artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense innovation units, and reprogramming requirements relate to each other? The answer is everything. Unless both Congress and the Department of Defense (DOD) seriously reform the way money is transferred from one budget account to another, DOD’s ability to quickly introduce new technologies is severely undermined. , Potentially the Pentagon defends.

The development and fielding of new technologies carries considerable risks. Not all programs that are attractive on paper actually succeed in the laboratory. Not everything that succeeds when you take a development test will succeed when you take an operational test. The sooner a potential state-of-the-art program is determined to be less likely to succeed, the sooner its funds should be transferred to another program via a system called reprogramming. Unfortunately, parliamentary restrictions make it very difficult to move funds from one new program to another with some agility.

As currently mandated, Congress allows the Pentagon to transfer only $ 6 billion from one spending account to another in any fiscal year. Of that amount, one-third, called the Special Transfer Agency, will be deducted from your overseas emergency operations account. The $ 6 billion you can remit is less than 1 percent of your department’s annual budget. The chief financial officer of most companies has far more discretion in transferring funds from one account to another.

But that’s not the only parliamentary limitation. In fact, they only start with the Pentagon’s proposal to transfer funds between accounts. When Congress exceeds the thresholds specified in the program for each budget account, the Pentagon first obtains approval from the Office of Management and Budget, then four Defense Oversight Committees (the House of Representatives and the Senate Military Committee and two). Approval must be obtained from each of the Defense). A subcommittee of the House and Senate Expenditure Committee. (Transfer of intelligence-related funds also requires the approval of two parliamentary intelligence committees.)

The thresholds set by Congress in the program can only be explained as dangerous. For example, the Pentagon can only transfer funds from a particular R & D budget item or one of the procurement accounts. If the total of the items is less than $ 10 million, there is no prior committee approval from all four committees. More than 1 / 10,000 of the total budget. In addition, if the funds are intended to launch a new program, the $ 10 million threshold cannot be exceeded in three years. If a department wishes to reduce billing information, it must also obtain congressional approval for actions that involve a reduction of more than $ 10 million or one-fifth of the program in question, whichever is less.

If parliamentary restrictions were not sufficient, the Pentagon made life of its own more difficult by conducting a one-time review of the program during the submission of an annual budget request. When I was a Pentagon supervisor in 2003, I suggested adding enforcement to the planning, programming, and budgeting process, reflecting the so-called mid-year enforcement review. In this review, as long as Congressional committees agreed to move, they were able to transfer funds from slow-spending programs to those who spend more quickly.

I proposed to systematize enforcement into a process, while envisioning the Pentagon to carry out at least two enforcement reviews in addition to the long-standing interim review. Unfortunately, this was built into the system, but no additional reviews. By comparison, in the corporate world, such reviews and the transfers they produce occur as often as weekly or daily.

The combination of parliamentary restrictions and the Pentagon’s inflexibility undermines all efforts to transfer funds quickly, from high-tech programs that seem to go nowhere to far more promising programs. Also, due to system rigidity, organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit will move funds from disappointing or slowly developing commercial programs to programs with military potential that can be implemented more quickly in this area. Is becoming more difficult.

A seemingly mysterious impediment to innovation when Congress is serious enough to insist on ensuring that the United States secures and maintains leadership over China and Russia in high-tech applications for artificial intelligence and other military operations. Budget rules need to be reviewed and revised. Military modernization. At the same time, the Pentagon needs to do everything it can to ensure that the funds received from Congress can be used quickly and efficiently. In this way, both Congress and the Pentagon can most effectively promote and reward innovations that ensure US military control on the battlefield over the years to come.

Dov S. Zakheim is a Senior Advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Vice President of the Institute for Foreign Policy. He was the Deputy Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Defense from 2001 to 2004, and the Deputy Secretary of Defense from 1985 to 1987.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos