Four ways pandemics have changed the tech industry





Sergei Anikin is Chief Technology Officer of Pipedrive, a global sales CRM.

Over the last decade, the tech industry has been particularly well represented by the stable overall rise of “Unicorn,” a startup worth over $ 1 billion. In fact, the tech sector is doing well during the pandemic, and in some cases because of it.

The Covid-19 pandemic threatens most sectors, but with the general reliance on digital technology and the forced transition to more robust and remote IT, the digital world is moving across the industry and around the world. We were able to continue to grow and innovate while supporting our knowledge workers.

Global connectivity through technology shows that international collaboration is easy. Late adopters may find it surprisingly easy to adapt to the new digital reality and wonder why it took so long. Ease of global connectivity shows how many people can be at risk due to close connectivity. As a result, a pandemic is very likely to permanently change the way people and businesses consume technology and do business.

It is a source of strength that it is digitally connected and is now physically separated. Many organizations initially shifted from the need for short-term survival, but are now digitized and are in a position of long-term strategic change to support new optimizations.

With these changes in mind, here are four ways pandemics have changed the technology industry:

Digital delivery and dependencies

The winners of the latest phase of the digital revolution are solutions such as video communications and productivity tools that enable remote work. Some of these, like Zoom and Slack, are more front-facing and central to workers, while other categories are well underway, forming channels for cybersecurity, IT support, and now safer customers. It grows only in the centrality of the business, such as applications. ..

As customers in most industries are forced to communicate digitally, a strong customer relationship approach backed by automation is important. Staff must be able to take care of customers across the channel and quickly find the answers they need during a call or in an active chat window. Many CIOs have been doing great things since the home order was issued. However, rapid change can require periods of slow cultural adaptation and an evolved need for solutions that enhance collaboration and creativity.

Culture and collaboration lead to increased innovation

Of course, the magic that comes from “water cooler moments” and fruitful chats in the kitchen is a coincidence that happens when people work, share, and learn from each other. After rushing to work remotely, organizations still need to find ways to achieve genuine, unenforced collaboration.

Everyone shares the highlight from corporate attempts designed to foster collaboration and boost morale. Virtually replicating the offline world does not give the same experience. Enforcing these experiences without adjusting the formulas can prevent participants from achieving the same personal values ​​from virtual interactions.

To facilitate collaboration and generations from exile, there will surely be destroyers who will change the way remote work is done to better accommodate the different needs of remote people. Any company that solves this cultural and technical challenge will be a new kind of superstar and more likely to join a unicorn branded club.

For now, organizations should not be complacent and feel that the “traditional way” is sufficient. It is important to stop and plan carefully how your colleagues work together, how you socialize, and how comfortable you are with each other. This is one of the magical elements of culture and collaboration.

Interruption of online and offline operations

The importance of an online remote experience may not be challenged for a long time. Both self-confidence and immunity need to grow due to many factors before stores, offices and venues are fully open.

Given the possibility that a certain percentage of people will not regain such confidence for health, economic, psychological, or other reasons, all previously fully faced industries plan a two-step approach after their stay. It makes sense to proceed-home orders are closed.

There is a predictable secondary effect, but the combination of greater social change resulting from an increase in digital or physical channel choices and a fusion of physical / digital experiences (eg, future forecasts for stores) is fast-moving, Provides ample opportunity to be smart-prominent marketing and disruptive brands in the coming years.

Situation normal All ripe for change

The tech industry is particularly good at meeting the needs of public and corporate consumers even before they realize they are feeling a particular need, for example in the case of social media.

In some basic way, we are in a “more same” situation now, but in a more extreme situation. Our needs have changed, but in some cases they are already in progress (such as local shopping). The need for more reliable and scalable software to facilitate communication and collaboration was similar.

Where technology goes from here is an open question. The better question is, what needs can technology help society meet? Perhaps it would be better to support the mental health of isolated workers, or to help organizations repeat people’s processes and measure their impact on productivity and innovation. And, as always, we’ll make it as easy, efficient, and effective as possible for everyone, from the CEO to the front-line staff who manage customers.

The sky is the limit of a vibrant sector that continues to grow year by year and is hungry for more talent, innovation, and ambitious and destructive ideas.

