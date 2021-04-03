Fire Type Starter Cinderess Appears at Pokemon Sword and Shield Easter Max Raid Event, Uncaught





Update: Cinderess cannot be caught by the player. In addition, players can acquire hidden ability scovernies by linking it to a Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield via Pokemon Home (along with other hidden ability starters) and depositing Pokemon.

Original:

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are hosting an Easter-themed Max Raid event, where players can get a fire-type starter Cinderess.

The Wild Area will be updated regularly (after “checking the Wild News Area” from within the game), adding seasonal Pokemon and special Max Raid Battle events. These are usually less likely to be Shiny Pokemon, but one version of Pokemon may be available for both.

Serebii Report [1, 2] Easter events are a little different. Assuming the player unlocks the 5-star Max Raid Den (7 or more gym badges), you can find a rabbit-themed Pokemon. Glossy versions of Diggersby, Loppuny, Azumarril, and the latter. But what stands out is Cinderess.

Cinderess is not only the ultimate evolution of the fire-type starter Pokemon Scobany (only available when selected as a starter or trade), but also has hidden abilities. These abilities were usually hard to find outside of normal gameplay, but the Crown Tundra expansion now allows them to be unlocked through items (and many Dinite ores in Max Raid Battles).

Cinderez’s hidden ability is Libero, which changes its type to the movement it is trying to use. Not only does this always give you 1.5x the same type of attack bonus (fire-type Pokemon do more damage using fire-type movements, etc.), but also switch to a type that resists what the enemy is. You can try to deal with it.

This Cinderess can also be Giganti maxing. This means that the fire movement isn’t Max Flare (which summons strong sunlight for 5 turns), but instead a G-Max Fireball. This move targets the enemy, no matter what their abilities. For example, a Pokemon with flash fire will take damage from it instead of turning it on.

If the player wants to maintain the shape of Dynamax, he can give Beastie Max Soup (from Armor Island) or breed it for Scoberney Eggs. Perfect for the season! For those breeding for IV (invisible statistics of Pokemon genetics), 5 Starmax Raid Pokemon usually have 4 maximum IVs.

Whether you’re a collector or a fighter, Cinderez will surely appeal to you. The Easter event ends on April 4th. However, Cinderez has a 25% chance of appearing in the study, and after the event is over, players can choose not to update the Wild Area News to keep the event going longer! Providing the next event is not of interest to them.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available on Nintendo Switch. For those who missed it, check out this review, the Isle of Armor expansion review, and The Crown Tundra expansion review.

In other news, Pokemon Gois is also celebrating Easter. From April 4th to April 8th, players will be able to obtain Megalopani for the first time and catch and hatch Pokemon (Pikachu, Eevee, Happiness, Lucky, Brissy) with a crown of flowers on their heads. Avatar items inspired by Megaropany are also available in the in-game shop.

In addition to being more common for egg and rabbit-themed Pokemon to catch and hatch, players find shiny springbury and earn twice as much as regular candy to hatch eggs, Lucky eggs last for 1 hour (double the EXP earned) and require only half the distance to hatch eggs in the incubator.

Pokemon Gois is available for Android and iOS.

Image: Previously released press release

