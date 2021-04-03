Deloitte, Google Chronicle Launch Security Analytics, Risk Management Platform





Deloitte, a top 250 MSSP and top 250 public cloud MSP, and Chronicle, a Google Cloud company, have announced an enterprise cyber predictive analytics (PACE) security analytics and risk management platform.

According to both companies, PACE will combine Deloitte’s cyber risk quantification and risk management framework with Chronicle to enable petabyte-scale security telemetry analysis. It also uses Google Cloud’s Looker Business Intelligence Platform for advanced visualization and the BigQuery Cloud Data Warehouse for artificial intelligence and machine learning analytical modeling.

What does PACE offer?

PACE uses visualization and risk-based prioritization to capture security telemetry and aggregate it into metrics, Chronicle shows. In doing so, PACE helps organizations prioritize and address cyber threats.

In addition, PACE uses Deloitte’s analytical models and real-world deployment and attack simulations to perform analysis across petabytes of data, Chronicle said. It provides near real-time threat visibility and helps security teams make informed decisions.

PACE also allows security teams to take advantage of interactive dashboards customized for each role. In this way, security teams can use PACE to assign threats to the right owners.

PACE will be launched after Chronicle releases Chronicle Detect, a threat detection solution built on the Google Cloud Platform infrastructure, in September 2020.

Chronicle Detect allows security teams to send telemetry to Chronicle at a fixed cost and map it to a common data model across machines, end users, and threat indicators. In addition, these teams can take advantage of out-of-the-box advanced threat detection rules, create their own rules, and migrate rules from legacy tools.

Google Chronicle: MSSP and Software Partners

Organizations can deploy Chronicles to identify and assess threats using their own data sources, public intelligence feeds, and other information. Multiple MSSPs are leveraging Chronicle and multiple tech companies are integrating with the Google security platform.

In addition to Deloitte, key chronicle partners include MSSP and MDR (Managed Detection and Response) service providers such as Critical Start, Cyderes, ElevenPaths and Herjavec Group.

In addition, major Chronicle integrations span BlackBerry Cylance, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Tanium, VMware Carbon Black and more.

Google Chronicle and Microsoft Azure Sentinel

MSSP Alert closely monitors Google Chronicles to see if the cloud security platform is on a conflict course that competes with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, which acquired over 30 new data connectors in March 2021.

MSSPs that use Microsoft Azure Sentinel include BlueVoyant and BTandCyberProof. Similarly, dozens of MSSPs and MDR service providers participate in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA is an independent ecosystem of software vendors and MSSPs that integrate solutions to better protect partners and customers from cyberattacks. As of July 2020, about 133 organizations are MISA members, up from 57 in 2019.

