Keep the World Problems Using Simple Technology-Solver Connections: Associate Now





Sponsored content from and what is this?

What is this? Associations Now Brand Connection provides advertisers with the opportunity to connect with their Associations Now audience. All content is paid by the advertiser. The editorial staff of Associations Now was not involved in the creation of this content.

Feathr / April 2, 2021 (Possessed Photography) Digital Marketing Specialist explains how technology keeps the manufacturing association alive.

How does the association, which works to promote and support the manufacturing industry, reach a diverse yet niche audience at different stages of the buyer journey? For Amanda Krigner, Senior Digital Marketing Specialist II at SME, a non-profit manufacturing association, we look at technology. I’ve always believed in technology to work smarter and solve problems, says Krigner. I couldn’t imagine managing a digital marketing campaign without technology.

Every year, SME creates must-see events in its service to the industry, focusing on a variety of areas within the manufacturing industry, from 3D printing to robots, CNC machining and medical devices. These events are essential for the industry to share information, connect, solve problems together, and meet global needs. So when the pandemic prevented physical events in 2020, SME moved to virtual and relied on Feathr, the digital marketing tool SME has been using since 2016.

Krigner says Feathrs’ ability to retarget site visitors with event sign-up and content has proven to be effective, efficient, and of course even fun. What I like most is your own creativity, the only limitation. You can run a retargeting campaign or use a highly personalized goal-achieving process based on user interaction. The latter involves the creation of an automated digital funnel that moves customers along the purchasing process. It’s very agile and you can adjust while seeing what’s working and what’s not.

Krigner believes that SME is constantly evolving the use of the platform and that innovation is the key to the success of SME or any organization. Feathrs’ reliable and powerful technology and the insight of a team of experts give Krigner the confidence to break the bar and try new things. Whenever you want to make changes, a little learning curve is involved, she advises marketing experts from other associations. But you have to get started. Take a small step at first, learn what you have done, and build on it. Then you’ll soon find that it wasn’t as scary as you might think.

She says the platform will be easy for everyone to use by providing amazing support not only to beginners but also to veteran users like Krigner. Feathers Academy is great. You can really understand everything the platform offers. There are so many possibilities, and when you’re starting, Feathrs Account Manager can help you decide which campaign will guide you to your goals.

Increasing revenue and attendance is the goal of most association marketing professionals, but for Krigner, her goal is more than a few. She says she is very proud of the manufacturers we serve. Last year, so many people focused on making hand sanitizers, PPE, or whatever they needed. What you buy in the store doesn’t just show up. They are made by someone. In 2020, we saw how much the industry cares and wants to support the community when many manufacturers disrupt their entire operations to meet the needs of the community. It’s amazing to know that the work we do at SME helps these manufacturers do important work.

Feathr has considered everything that can help you launch and execute an association with digital advertising. An enthusiastic flock of their experts advises on unique revenue-generating campaigns, campaign best practices, and graphic designer concierge services for a successful campaign. Partnering with Feathr will ensure the success of the association over the years to come.

Share this article

We promise not to sell your email address.No need to shut down big ideas with limited resources Feathr Marketing that works during SleepFeathr How a pharmacist association gave its membership number a booster ShotFeathr

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos