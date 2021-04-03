Sealed Super Mario Bros. Breaks Record at $ 660,000 Auction Sale





Seen from the front, this box is almost indistinguishable from the millions of other boxes Nintendo created for Super Mario Bros.

The intact seals and hang tabs, and the “NES-GP” at the bottom, help explain why this copy demands such a high price.

An early, untouched copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for a record $ 660,000 at today’s online auction.

This includes $ 550,000 to sellers and a $ 110,000 “buyer’s premium” paid for heritage auctions. The final Gavel made a large number of proxy bids after 13 bidders placed 36 individual bids before the live auction began on Friday afternoon.

The sale erases the $ 156,000 Heritage Auction record for video games set by a rare variant of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold last November. Crowdsourced collectibles platform Larry paid $ 140,000 to the sealed Super Mario Bros. last year. This is a past record of the game.

The seller of this sealed copy sought to remain anonymous publicly, telling Heritage that the game was purchased as a Christmas gift in 1985 and sat at the bottom of a desk drawer for 35 years before being discovered. Told. [Update: A representative for Heritage Auctions tells Ars the 1985 date was “an error on our part” and that “The owner must have purchased this game in late 1986”].. “It stayed at the bottom of my office desk from the day I bought it,” the seller told Heritage. “I have never thought about it.”

“As soon as this copy of Super Mario Bros. arrived at Heritage, we knew the market would be as sensational as we were,” said Valerie McCrecky, video game director at Heritage Auctions, in a statement. .. “Still, the degree to which this game has been accepted outside the market is extraordinary, and that aspect of this sale certainly exceeds our expectations, but I don’t think we can be too shocked. Who doesn’t love Mario? “

Wata Games Chief Grader examines a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. (from a print much slower than this record sale).

The grader examines the jeweler’s loupe to identify signs of resealing, repair, color contact, or tampering.

Wata Games

Check the authenticity of the seal and the box.

Wata Games

Yeah, the box has a back. It checks out.

Wata Games

The cotton game grading label is ready to be placed on the banner before the game is encapsulated.

Wata Games

As part of the encapsulation process, snap the label banner in place.

Wata Games

Finally, the game is safe from damage from routine handling (and from the possibility that it will actually be opened and played immediately).

Wata Games

Unlike previous expensive Super Mario Bros. sales, this copy isn’t from the first production run of the game, which was sold only in New York City in the second half of NES, with the box sealed with just a small sticker. Test market execution. However, according to a WATA Games guide, this copy was one of the earliest shrink-wrap versions of the game and was only sold for a short time in late 1986. This copy also scored 9.6 out of 10 on the WATA Games quality scale, with an “exceptional” A + sticker in “nearly new” condition. Also, it still has an intact hangtab, which means it has never pierced its seal to hang it on the store display. In some context, this sale is the only known extant prototype of the unproduced Nintendo PlayStationa, a unique and important part of the history of video games sold for $ 380,000 a year ago (including the buyer’s premium). It is a part. And in 2014, the “world’s largest” collection of 11,000 video games went on sale for $ 750,000.

This is the oldest shrink-wrapped copy Super Mario Bros. Heritage has ever auctioned, but there are still others among the millions of Super Mario Bros. copies made so far. There is a possibility. Then again, Heritage Auctions video game specialist and commissioned director Valary McCrecky told Ars Technica last July: [still available today] Single digit number. “

Elsewhere in the heritage’s current auction, a rare, sealed Rockman variant that misidentifies Dr. Wright and Dr. Wily on the box was sold for $ 144,000. This is the first non-Mario game sold for a 6-digit amount. Meanwhile, a highly rated copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $ 52,800.

List image of cotton games

