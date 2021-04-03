Google Stadia details technically complex aspects on its development blog





Since its inception, Google has maintained the Stadia Dev blog to announce new tools, features, programs, and partnerships. The Stadia team is currently using it to cover the technical aspects of the cloud streaming platform, with the goal of achieving “simplicity in a complex world for end users.”

Google’s first entry in this series on the Stadia Dev blog describes “Using Flutter to build a Stadia controller setup in a mobile app.”

At first glance, setting up a Stadia controller may seem like a relatively straightforward process. The user must turn on the controller, use the Stadia mobile app to find and connect to the controller via Bluetooth, send the Wi-Fi credentials, and then start playing.

Of course, given the “thousands of different phones and Wi-Fi routers”, the conditions are not always ideal. Possible technical obstacles include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) interruptions due to signal noise and intensity. Other points of failure are as follows.

The user’s phone may have an unreliable antenna. The controller battery may be low or power may be lost during setup. The user may run the app in the background or turn off Bluetooth during setup. The Wi-Fi router may not connect to the controller. The controller may have required software updates that cannot be installed correctly. These are all examples of issues that can be explained in the hardware setup flow.

In addition to “reliability,” “accuracy” and “accessibility” were other big events that the team had in mind.

