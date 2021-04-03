Back to Grand Junction Building Technology Company | Business





On Friday, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership announced that building technology company Lda Cube will expand and relocate its headquarters to the Grand Valley.

According to a GJEP news release, the company plans to add 80-160 people next year as part of its expansion plan.

GJEP’s Cilia Kohn is really excited to see how Lda Cube has grown and evolved. Seeing such startups in our community and achieving true global success demonstrates the skills and innovation talent that exists in the Grand Valley.

The company was founded in 2013 by John Fay, who grew up in the area. The startup, with its removable wall system, quickly gained national recognition and interest from global companies such as Facebook, WeWork, Tesla, SideWalk Labs, and Marriott, the release said.

In 2018, the company took the position of Telluride Venture Accelerator, shortly after Faye moved to California. The factory remains at Grand Junction and a second factory has been opened in California.

According to the company’s website, www.Ldacube.com, the company is for retail, residential, and any business that requires innovative solutions with superior acoustic control, ultra-fast buildout, and high levels of energy efficiency. We design and manufacture modern and stylish solutions that work.

The company received the Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant from the Bureau of Foreign Trade for Economic Development in 2019. This helped LdaCube expand and expand its business in the state.

Lda Cube surveyed five other areas in Colorado, Fort Collins, Castle Rock, Denver, Durango, Montrose, and Reno, Nevada, before joining Grand Junction.

Faye said the urge to go home and give back to the local community eventually persuaded him and his family to return the business to Grand Junction. He also said he believes Grand Junction is on the verge of becoming a true tech hub.

The company also plans to set up a manufacturing center in South Africa, which will allow it to expand into new markets, including Europe.

Lda Cube is currently looking for a larger facility at Grand Junction that will integrate its current California and Colorado businesses. Employees in California are given the option to relocate, and the company is working with GJEP to facilitate the relocation.

