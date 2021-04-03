Sony will end support for PSP, PS3, and Vita PlayStation Stores





From the save mode department

A few days ago we talked about the issue of video game storage as an art issue when a developer, publisher, or platform shuts down a particular service. The point of the post was fairly broad, focusing on the idea that PC space game developers should embrace the habit of releasing game source code and pass it on to the gamer ecosystem. That’s an idea that I find very interesting, but it doesn’t really apply to the field of console games. And it was rumored that certain Sony PlayStation stores were closed that started the entire conversation.

Well, that rumored shutdown is now a reality. And it’s about half as bad for game preservation purposes as expected.

Today, Sony has updated the important notification section of its official website with information about upcoming shutdowns. The store will close later this year, but Sony explained that players will be able to re-download their content after the closing date. Wallet vouchers will no longer work in these stores after closing, but people can still redeem PS Plus for game vouchers.

So it’s a top-line summary of what has changed, and the headline is that people can still re-download previously purchased games. That’s obviously a good thing. But here’s where to go back to the preservation issue.

You will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita, and PSP digital content, including games and video content.

In-game purchases will no longer be possible for PS3, PS Vita, and PSP games.

Therefore, new purchases of the game are not available. Whether the above games will be available elsewhere is an open question. So are in-app purchases and DLC issues. Given that they are gone, the next question is what is being done to save the game and its source code. Currently there are no answers. And if you believe that video games are a form of art and culture, that’s a big problem.

Take the position of a video game preservative or museum. What will happen to this culture in the world from here? If DLC is part of the art of gaming, where would it go? Where does the source code go? How can someone 25 years later experience this art in the same way that they would step into a museum and see an exhibition?

As of today, the answer to most of these questions is ¯ _ () _ / ¯ in most cases. But that’s not the answer. Perhaps if the industry, or the industry, isn’t taking this seriously, it’s time for the government to open up some exceptions and requirements to make sure this culture isn’t all. It will be a memory hole.

