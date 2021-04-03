Harvard scientists have discovered BGR, the main cause of baldness.





We are all different in an infinite number of points. From our height to the color of our eyes, there is something that defines who each of us is, which often cannot be changed. Sure, you can wear platform shoes to increase your height by an inch, or you can wear colored contact lenses, but baldness is something most people accept as part of themselves. Hair loss is often hereditary and has been passed down from generation to generation, but it is not the only cause. Researchers are looking for ways to slow the progression of hair loss or prevent it with specific interventions.

Now, a new study by the same team of scientists at Harvard University has returned in another treatise that found a clear link between stress hormones and young gray hair. It is investigating the relationship between stress and hair loss, and the results can be a major step towards developing treatments to prevent hair loss in specific individuals.

Stress can have incredible effects on our body, and in most cases it is negative. Stress can affect sleep patterns, cognition, and physical health in a variety of ways. For our hair, stress hormones can start growing gray hair faster than if the hair follicles do not, and based on this new research round, it can also shut down the hair follicles.

Using mice as a model for hair growth, loss, and regenerative capacity, this study found that hair follicle stem cells were extremely sensitive. When they are thrown out of a bang, the stages of growth and rest in which the hair follicles normally circulate are distorted. The cells eventually spend more time dormant than they should, followed by a lack of hair loss and regrowth, as expected.

As animals, including mice and humans, age, hair follicles tend to spend more and more time during rest, but researchers have actually been able to reverse that. They removed the stress hormones that affected the hair follicles, and even older mice began to grow their hair more rapidly. Part of hair loss is related to age and genetics, but stress (or lack of it) can change the situation, for better or for worse.

“Therefore, even baseline levels of stress hormones that normally circulate in the body are important regulators of rest,” said Ya-Chieh Hsu, senior author of a study published in Nature, in a statement. I will. “Stress essentially only raises this existing” adrenal-hair follicle axis, “making it even more difficult for hair follicle stem cells to enter anagen and regenerate new hair follicles. “

It may not be possible to relieve stress from your life, but the findings of this new researcher’s round may ultimately lead to treatments that promote hair growth and stop hair loss. there is.

