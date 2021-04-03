PS5 is great, but I can’t stop playing the Xbox Series X





Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been on the market for six months, and the times have changed since November. After the first review of the PS5, I’ve been playing the system for a month, even though I totally liked the Xbox Series X. However, I was wondering when the pendulum would swing in the opposite direction and realized that I was immersed in Microsoft’s comprehensive ecosystem.

After all, the answer was a month later. Since late December, I’ve been fully glued to the Xbox Series X and let the PS5 collect dust while waiting for the next big exclusive title. For clarity, I like both systems, and the idea that one is clearly better than the other seems ominous to me. (A good gaming PC is better than either, but it’s neither here nor there.) But at this point, finding a game to play on the Xbox Series X is much easier. The reason is simple: Xbox Game Pass.

As I’ve written about the Xbox Game Pass in the past, Microsoft’s subscription service seemed ready to be even more affordable over the months. Since last year, the company has added hundreds of titles, cloud gaming via Android, and more recently first-day releases from third-party developers. The Xbox Game Pass will host the previous Switch Limited Edition on Octopath Traveler and soon the previous PlayStation Limited Edition on MLB The Show 21. The Xbox Game Pass isn’t cheap ($ 10 / month for console packages, $ 15 / month for console plus) -PC packages), but it can be quite expensive to play multiple games a month.

Of course, the Xbox Game Pass has its strengths and weaknesses like any other service. It has a huge library, but it’s also expensive. It has the latest and greatest Microsoft titles, but third-party games come and go frequently. We serve games across Xbox, PC and Android devices, but the sync of saves is very inconsistent from game to game. Still, there is one thing for sure. Since I first activated my membership, I’ve had no problems finding new games to play.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) PS5 approach to new games

I love the PS5 because I don’t want this piece to feed on the ongoing (and ultimately meaningless) console war, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, God of War 2: Ragnarok. But while the Xbox Game Pass allows you to choose new games without any friction, the PS5 is an old and inefficient model.

Consider my situation:

When the PS5 first went on sale, I was in the process of reviewing Assassin’s Creed Valhara. I transferred the save data from PS4 and finished the rest of the game. Then we went to Spider-Man for PlayStation: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls for PS5 (which is still a long way away, so it’s the best reason to buy a system). It’s time to choose.

With PS5, there were three options. I was able to scroll through the PlayStation Store (or go to a physical store) until I found a game that caught my attention and buy it in the $ 20 to $ 60 range. If you don’t like it, it’s terrible. The money was gone either way.

The second option was to download one of the free games that came with your PlayStation Plus subscription. (PS Plus isn’t really free because it costs money, but PS Plus subscribers have access to at least two downloadable games each month, in addition to the usual perks.) December, These games included Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket. The arena, none of them appealed to me.

The last option was to choose a game from Sony’s excellent PlayStation Plus collection. This carefully selected list of PS4’s biggest hits allows PlayStation Plus subscribers to download and play some great titles from Ratchet & Clank (2016) to Final Fantasy XV. However, Id has already played most of these titles on PS4.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Game Pass selection

At that time, I decided I was ignoring the Xbox Series X and decided to see what the Xbox Series X offered. I’ve been tinkering with the Xbox Game Pass since Microsoft touted the Xbox Game Pass at E3 2018. But since then, I’ve noticed that the service has grown significantly from dozens to hundreds of games.

When I reviewed the Xbox Series S, I was particularly crazy about the game called Yakuza: Dragon and wanted to know what the series was. I was able to spend $ 20 to buy Yakuza 0 from the PSN store or download it from the Xbox Game Pass. Yakuza 0 quickly got me hooked and started downloading the next game, the next game, the next game, and so on.

Making the entire yakuza series free to use was a good start, but humans can’t live alone in open-world fighters. He has also made inroads into the Gears of War series, Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, and more recently Octopath Traveler. My cohabitants, who sometimes play games, had a great time with Night in the Woods, Slime Launcher, and Viva Pinata.

The Xbox Game Pass has two major advantages over buying games a la carte. Pricing is the most obvious. If you purchased each of the above games individually, you would have spent somewhere between $ 200 and $ 300. In contrast, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $ 180 a year. You can discuss the benefits of owning these games and renting them indefinitely. However, in reality, the Xbox Game Pass is more cost-effective if you tend to play different games one at a time, rather than playing a few games over and over again.

However, the bigger attraction is that there is absolutely no friction between what you want to play and what you actually play. If even a $ 10 or $ 20 game has to pay for the game in advance, all new games will be a small cost-benefit analysis. Want that brand new $ 60 game? What if I postpone and get the old one for $ 20 instead? Need to play something from the backlog? What is the most fun thing right now?

The Xbox Game Pass essentially eliminates that barrier altogether. When you find what you want to play, download and play it. I immediately downloaded the bounced game and downloaded the game I played for dozens of hours. The most likely risk is hours, perhaps an additional $ 15 if you pay monthly, and you’ll need more time to finish the game. From a little curious, I was able to find a game I had never thought of trying, thanks to the fact that I was completely immersed in it with just a few strokes on the gamepad.

(Image credit: Sony) What else to play this year

The Xbox Game Pass makes the selection of new games very seamless. In 2021, I don’t play much PS5 or PC games, except for job assignments. As soon as I finish the game, there are hundreds of things to try, including the next entry in the long-running series. It’s hard to pull yourself apart in the middle of a good story.

Still, I don’t think my appeal to the Game Pass will last forever. If you have some great PS5 games on the horizon (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is especially interesting) and you really want to increase your game’s graphics settings, your PC is still the best platform. You can’t play any series for as long as it repeats, as you grew up to enjoy the Yakuza and Gears of War.

We also want to be careful about how much we praise the Xbox Game Pass. We are wondering if it is sustainable as it offers great service at a reasonable price. Microsoft is unlikely to be the first company to seduce new subscribers with less-true subscriptions, lose functionality, or increase costs over time. Anyone can do it if Netflix can do it.

Still, for now, the Xbox Game Pass is arguably the best game Microsoft has developed, including the Xbox Series X itself. The PS5 has a lot of room to grow in this space, but I have some ideas on how that happens.

