120 games down due to store closures on PS3, PSP and PS Vita





When Sony announced the closure of PS3, PSP, and PS Vita later this year, the number of games that could be affected was out of focus. The new breakdown shows that the closure will make hundreds of digital-only games permanently out of reach for PlayStation gamers.

According to VGC analysis, PlayStation gamers will lose access to 2,000 digital-only games later this year. Fortunately, most of these games are available on other platforms such as Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Unfortunately, there are 120 digitally exclusively released games on PS3, PSP and PS Vita. In short, these games can disappear altogether.

According to VGC’s own approval, the analysis is not complete. Sony closed the webstore front without warning, making it impossible to browse digital catalogs on a computer. Therefore, VGC had to use other sources, such as information from PlayStation trophies and other reports, to get some sort of count.

The breakdown of the number of digital-only games in each system is as follows.

Approximately 630 digital-only Vita games Approximately 730 digital-only PS3 (PSN) games A few digital-only PSP games 293 PlayStation Minis336 PS2 Classic Approximately 260 PS1 classics (especially PSP and Vita)

Again, the above counts are only displayed as estimates. For example, around 630 PS Vita games are based on counts from 2017 and do not include the slow stream of indie titles that have appeared for Sony’s cult handhelds since then. In fact, there are still indie developers making games for the Vita, but there was a lot of sadness because they weren’t informed of the Sony closure.

PS3 games make up a total of 730 via the PlayStation trophy, but do not take into account games that may have been delisted in the last 15 years. Still, that number shouldn’t be too far.

The PlayStation store was a boon for classic gamers who wanted to experience the games of the PS1 and PS2 era but had a hard time finding physical discs. Obtaining discs can be difficult for some games, and some existing discs are exorbitantly expensive. (Some of the rarest games compiled by GameRant can easily be sold on eBay for over $ 100.) In addition, the problem of “disc corruption” is that the physical versions of these games are complete over time. This means that you may not be able to play.

And there are cases of 120 games digitally released only on PS3, PSP, or PS Vita. These games will be lost forever and will be a potential nightmare for game preservatives. These games include Infamous: Festival of Blood, Echochrome II, Lumines Supernova, The Last Guy, Rain, Trash Panic, Pain, PixelJunk Racers, Tokyo Jungle, TxK, MotorStorm RC and more.

Sony has not announced widespread backward compatibility with the PS5.

There is Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming service, and some PS3 games will continue to be removed. However, the games on that service are subject to change at any time.

Sony and Nintendo have taken the opposite approach to Microsoft, not only improving backward compatibility on the Xbox Series X and S, but also working on preserving older games. But keep in mind that Microsoft is a software giant that also has an Azure cloud platform. Given the amount of data Microsoft manages for the world’s largest enterprise, there aren’t any Xbox games floating around.

This is in contrast to Sony and Nintendo, which do not have a sophisticated server system at the level of Amazon or Microsoft. Keeping these servers active requires the resources and expense that can be spent on maintaining the PS4 and PS5 servers.

For those who have postponed the purchase of a particular game, it’s probably best to download it right away. The closure will take effect on July 2nd for PS3 and PSP and August 27th for PS Vita.

