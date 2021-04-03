Ford jabs to this car maker with April Fool’s “silent” joke





Many car makers have announced their announcements, but at first glance the dates seem strange at first glance, and everyone realizes that these may not be realistic at all. Yes, April Fool’s Day was very enthusiastically celebrated by the car maker, but when Dodge joked that the SRT model had a “silent” mode, Ford already had a Mustang similar. I immediately pointed out that it wasn’t, not a joke.

Dodge said the SRT model would get a mode to reduce the noise level (more roar) of these cars. The engine and exhaust noise of the Dodge SRT model is one of the iconic highlights, but these can be problematic in quiet areas. So Dodge said there was relief offshore. “We’ve finally heard your neighbor. We’ve introduced a whole new SRT (R) silent mode. No more noise complaints,” tweeted. But the #AprilFools hashtag on the same tweet let it all go.

Ford got up and didn’t take it.

Mike Levine, Ford’s Product Communications Manager, on Twitter emphasized how Mustang actually has a similar mode since 2018.

Levine mentioned a mode in which the active exhaust system was used to lower the decibels from the pipe. There are also timers that can be programmed to allow the average machine to be quiet at scheduled times.

As muscle cars and performance cars progress, sound plays an important role in driving and the experience of being in the car. While growls meet some of the enthusiasts’ expectations, it is also true that problems are likely to occur in quiet areas. But with hybrid and / or full battery power in future cars, this can be a thing of the past-whether in silence mode.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos