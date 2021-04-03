Map of the airship called by Pokimane among us





Some of our new airship maps have been criticized by Pokimane in a recent stream. Game fans have been looking forward to this for a while. Last year we hijacked the internet among us, but it hasn’t slowed down completely yet. Twitch Star has decided to weigh the strengths and weaknesses of the latest maps with the viewer. Everyone agrees that it’s good to have this much space on the map. However, the extension has some drawbacks. Spawn points are now much more prevalent. This makes it difficult to identify anomalous behavior among other players. Finding who is sus is a kind of core of the whole experience.

In today’s latest video, I play the most difficult game I’ve ever encountered: “Brothers or Dates”

That’s exactly what you think it’s a lolwatch full video ➡️ https: //t.co/JhkmZnQNVe pic.twitter.com/a4oEfuDVRl

— Pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 28, 2021

“So what do I think about the new map … I just think the map is a bit too big, it’s too big. I love many parts of it, but together it’s a lot. Also spawn There are too many places to do it, and it’s hard because I feel why I’m supposed to suspend someone, “she explained. “If someone needs to run a task here, but needs to run a task elsewhere, it’s very difficult to check unless they’re always together. Get solid information Will be difficult. “

Still, it’s probably better than when Twitch stars decided to stream their fan’s boyfriend’s resume. There was certainly room for improvement in his list of achievements.

“Well, his valuable achievement,” she told viewers. “The number one computer science in the graduate class at Princeton University in 2018. It’s pretty impressive … and he’s qualified for the game. Currently his favorite multiplayer game, Warzone-23 wins. Fallguy-Zero wins. I think it must be a pass from me. “

Did you catch that moment in the stream? Let us know in the comments!







