One for All returns to League of Legends with Space Groove 2021





Shortly after players said goodbye to the incredibly popular ARURF game mode, another fan’s favorite cue returned to League of Legends for a limited time: One for All. As part of the Space Groove 2021 event, One for All game mode will be available from April 4th to May 3rd.

One for all: Beginner’s guide

One for All game mode is a special arcade style cue. Champion Select begins with a draft where players have a chance to nominate a champion of their choice. The champion who wins the draft phase will be assigned to all five players on the team. Moreover, there are no rules that prevent both teams from choosing the same champion. This can create a pretty wild in-game situation, like the complete mess of every Heimardinger vs. every Heimardinger match.

Not surprisingly, One for All offers a chance in some pretty weird gaming situations. For example, a player can choose to pinball his opponent endlessly in a team of five Alistairs. Alternatively, the Blitzcranks-only team can connect to the full length of the midlane. Alternatively, you can use the brand’s “Q” ability, Sear, to permanently stun lock.

Those who enjoy more supportive style games can use the ultimate abilities of champions such as Soraka, Zilean and Kayle to keep each other alive forever. For those who rejoice in the pain of the other person, there are even more options. You can imagine a situation where a Yasuo tornado is suddenly struck by a player. Within seconds, four copies of the league’s worst champions pop out of nearby brushes, erasing the hopes and dreams of the victims.

In another game, you probably won’t literally get off the auto-attack while the archer encounters five Teemos and blindly runs through a deadly mushroom minefield. In yet another example, you might see a team of players flying helplessly in an endless cloud of toxic sung gas.

From both personal enjoyment and opponent madness, the game mode possibilities are endless.

Accidental metadiversity?

One for All also gives players the opportunity to try builds that they haven’t explored otherwise. For example, in a team of five Vel’Koz, it makes no sense for all five players to go to the traditional glass cannon mage route. One teammate can try an on-hit build with a heavy attack speed. The other may act as a pure AD carry. Yet another player on the team can choose to go for a pure tank, especially if the enemy team consists of squeeze carry champions with all five enemy players building in the same way.

Many players may be surprised by the success rate of some off-metabuilds that their opponents are not always prepared for.

Space Groove 2021 rewards

One for All has the advantage of being able to co-exist with the Space Groove 2021 event. The special game mode is matchmade PvP cues, so there are some advantages during the event. This counts for all “play” missions, including Groove vs Harsh Vibes events and Space Groove Orb missions. One for All also participates in TFT, ARAM and Summoner’s Rift, providing tokens to passholders after every game. Those who purchase the Space Groove Pass will receive 6 event tokens for each OFA victory. 3 tokens will be awarded for each loss in mode.

The cherry at the top of One for All usually has a shorter match than other cues such as Summoner’s Rift. This makes the game a primary way for players to defeat milestone missions and farm large numbers of event tokens in a short amount of time.







