Release date of NieR Replicant Remaster on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One





Square Enix will finally release NieR Replicant ver.1.22 474487139, the first remaster of the NieR game by Yoko Taro in April this year. Many new changes have been made to make the game more comfortable, especially NieR Automata fans detailing the release date. Thanks to NieR Remaster’s past coverage, the changes revealed so far and the new previews of some Japanese outlets, especially the Game Watch.

Release date of NieR Replica Remaster on PC via Steam, PS4, Xbox One

First, Square Enix will release NieR Replicant ver.1.22 474487139 on PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on April 24, 2021. However, please note that the NieR Replicant Remaster will be available on April 22nd only in Japan.

Director Taro Yoko is working on two new games at Square Enix

Please note that if you are really impatient and can speak Japanese, you can get the game two days in advance.

NieR Replicant Remaster All the changes detailed so far

Overall, producer Yosuke Saito, creative director Taro Yokoo, director Saki Ito, composer Keiichi Okabe, and PlatinumGames Takahisa Taura explained some of the remasters of NieR Replicant before their release.

The most important thing to note is that it’s not a simple remaster, but a true upgrade.

Battle system

Takahisa Taura oversees a new combat system close to NieR: Automata. There is a lock-on system that allows you to chain magic and physical attacks, as you’ve seen in past gameplay videos.

NieR Automata Remaster adds Easy Mode, including Auto Battle Mode, for those who are not good at action games. This mode has several features that the player can turn on or off. Includes automatic attack, automatic magic, automatic evasion / defense, automatic weapon switching, and more. You can activate or deactivate each in the menu shown in the screenshot above.

Monsters drop even more items, especially healing herbs. You will reach the maximum amount you can carry, so it is best to sell them for money on a regular basis.

The NEW SYSTEMS NieR Replicant Remaster also includes a pile of weapon stories, as Yosuke Saito explains.Graphics, BGM, voice actors, stories

BGM and sound: All songs in the game have been re-recorded. Moreover, unlike the original, the NieR Replicant Remaster is completely voiced.

There are some new parts of the game that are scattered around. A new lore of the story and deeper details of some characters have been revealed.

Finally, the graphics have been reworked and significantly upgraded to the current generation. However, here are some important points to keep in mind: In the past, Saki Ito explained that the staff did their best to remaster the feel and graphics of the original game. The character design was also remade by Akihiko Yoshida.

As a side note, Game & Watch Previewer pointed out in a particularly interesting way: the original game was already able to portray the beauty of Cainz’s outfit, but the upgraded graphics of Remaster really really her race. Emphasizes the underwear and butt, and that was the biggest impact of the preview. They added that it’s a shame they weren’t allowed to share screenshots of Kaines’ full in-game 3D model. In a way, it’s also tailored to the tastes of NieR Automata fans.

