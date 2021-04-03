How to find and play snake Easter eggs on Google Maps





Google released a map version of Snake in 2019. The app version is no longer working, but the browser version is still published and ready to play.

Android, iPhone, and desktop users can easily waste hours playing popular snake games on Google Maps. In fact, there are two different ways to play Snake for free via Google, but the map interface adds a great twist to traditional mobile games. Google offers a large number of Easter eggs in a variety of products and services. Like AtariBreakout, Snake is one of the things that remains hidden unless you know where to look.

Mobile phones in the 1990s weren’t much smarter than they are these days, but they were still able to participate in several snakes at the time. Years later, what you can do on the phone has blurred the line with your computer. Snake can be downloaded and played as an app. However, as long as your phone is connected to the internet, you don’t actually need to download another app.

Related: How to play Pac-Man on Google Search to unlock Pac-Man

If you just want to play Snake, just type play Snake” in Google and the game will launch in your web browser. The user can then click or tap Play and then play again to launch a newer version of the game. If you want to enhance your experience a little, please visit Google Maps. Google launched a map version of Snake in 2019, as part of the April Fool’s Day celebration of the year. At the time, the game could also be accessed directly from within the Google Maps mobile app, but that lasted only a week. However, the web browser version is still public and ready to play.

Play snakes on google map

Like many of Google’s other Easter eggs, the browser version of the Snake game will continue to be available online for free. To get started, go to snake.googlemaps.com and[開始]Push the button. For reference, the Google Maps Snake game supports multiple desktop browsers and can be accessed not only on Android devices, but also on iPhone and iPad models. However, please note that there are some restrictions before collecting these apples. Most notably, this is not Google Maps of all glory. For example, players cannot select their region to start the game. Instead, you should choose from a limited number of cities such as Cairo, London, Sydney, San Francisco, or choose the more general world options.

Another point to note is that this is also not the original form of the snake. In fact, snakes aren’t involved at all. With the exception of London and its iconic big red bus, Google has chosen to replace the snake with a train. There are no snakes, so there are no apples. Instead, players are expected to pick up passengers. Still, the gameplay works exactly like the original Snake game, and for those who feel that the map version isn’t snake enough, Google Search always has a standard Easter egg.

Next: How to find and unlock Super Sonic with Google Search

Source: Google

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down: DM cannot connect or access

About the author John Finn (650 articles published)

John has been writing for the Internet since 2014, focusing on the lines where technology meets the film and television industry. John is a graduate of Psychology who graduated from England and currently lives in the United States. Prior to moving to writing online, he worked as an airline reviewer in the aviation industry. After moving to the United States, Johns’ reviews moved from airlines to smartphones, streaming devices, and television-related services. John now enjoys the fact that he can combine movies with two of his favorite hobbies: technology. Johns’ favorite movie genres are mostly summarized in almost every movie, horror, sci-fi, thriller, and ensemble cast. The best place to follow John is on Twitter.

Other works by John Finn

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos