Balun Wonder World debuts in Japan with less than 2,100 copies

It’s no secret that Balun Wonder World hasn’t been well received. Released on the same day as Monster Hunter Rise, the game soon faded. Within the first week, Balun Wonderworld was able to sell an embarrassing 2,100 copies in Japan.

Balun Wonder World was developed by two great studios, so we had hope. Arzest and Square Enix. The game was originally announced in July 2020 and many were excited. The art style is cute, and these studios usually make great games. But something happened and the Balun Wonder World failed.

Twitter user Cartridge Games reports that there are few reviews across the internet and Balan Wonderworld sold less than 2,100 copies in the first week in Japan. There are still digital sales to consider, but you probably won’t increase that number too much. Looking at this, Monster Hunter Rise was released on the same day and has already sold well over 4 million copies. The Monster Hunter series is much more popular, but that’s barely an excuse to sell 2,000 copies. People weren’t excited after the Balun Wonder World demo received negative feedback.

The player will be either Leo or Emma and will enter the territory of the Wonder World led by Balun. Ultimately, Balan Wonderworld is a platform game with costumes that give you a variety of abilities. These are also the two most criticized. Control is confused because there are too many outfits to track.

Incredibly, this game is also among the top four of Metacritic’s worst Switch games. It’s hard to be one of the worst video games ever, but Balan Wonderworld was able to achieve it in just a week. This may have been a good game, but it feels unfinished and in a hurry. The last boss in the game also had the ability to give the player a seizure. While fighting his boss, the screen seemed to flash fast, criticizing the launch. Square Enix has released a DayOne patch to resolve this issue.

The Gamer reviewed Balan Wonderland and described it as “a touch chibi JRPG that feels like an original spyro,” with an overall rating of 2.5 / 5. There may have been more balun wonder worlds, but now the only hope seems to be to achieve cult status.

