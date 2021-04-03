How to use Spaces on Twitter for her iOS and Android gadgets





Twitter has launched a sound talk room called Twitter Spaces for Android and iOS clients within the application. Twitter Spaces allows you to join, coordinate, and have conversations. Anyone can participate in these spaces as an audience, including individuals who do not follow you. To invite up to 10 audience members to your space, send the connection, tweet the connection, or share the connection elsewhere.

When starting a space, the host can only choose who speaks, who follows, or who welcomes to speak. This allows you to send a DM welcome. After Space starts, the host can allow and deny calls to members of Space. Audiences can solicit conversations from the host by tapping the “demand” symbol below the microphone.

Read the guide below to read how to start a space.

How to create a Twitter space?

The space maker is the host. iOS gadgets allow hosts to start Space for the following purposes:

In the home event course, press and hold the “Tweet make” symbol, then tap the new Spaces symbol (the various circles that border the gem shape) on the far left.

Or, on the other hand, tap your profile picture in the fleet and look at the far right[スペース]Tap.

Stage 1: The microphone turns off while creating the space.[スペースを開始]Tap.

Stage 2: Turn on Allow Microphone Admittance to allow microphone admittance to your speakers.

Stage 3: In the Space settings, turn the “View Subtitles” button on or off to select whether the inscription should be displayed.

In addition, there are alternatives to adding replicas or names to spaces. You can change it at any time while the space is active.

Steps to join Twitter Spaces

Understand how to join Twitter Space from your iPhone and Android gadgets.

Stage 1: When you open Twitter, you need to see if someone started the space near the fleet at the highest point of the course of the event.

Stage 2: Go to and tap the client’s profile.

Stage 3: Next[このスペースに参加]Tap.

Stage 4: Added to the space.

Stage 5: You can request microphone access from your host whenever you need to speak.

Stage 6: The microphone turns on when the host confirms the request.

The space host has commands about who can speak. Hosts can similarly exclude, report, and square others in the space.

