Will Eula, Yan Fei and Zhongli Banner Leaks occur?





miHoYo officially announced the release date of Genshin Impact Ver 1.5 on April 3rd. This reveals which of the leaks so far is true through the release schedule of the next child banner rerun, and makes Eula, Yan Fei, and the housing system Genshin Impact 1.5? All explanations below.

When is the release date of Genshin Impact 1.5?

Currently, the rebroadcast of the Venti banner at Genshin Impact, which ends on April 6, was three weeks. In addition, the child banner introduced on Japan’s Genshin Twitter will be available until April 27 in 3 weeks.

In other words, maintenance will be completed on April 27th, and a new banner will be released on April 27th with the new version of Genshin Impact Ver1.5.

Eula Leak Story Quest Details

Event Wish “Farewell of Snezhnaya” has increased the drop rate of “Childe” Tartaglia (Hydro)!

Hoard weapons and characters at events that travelers want to make your party stronger in battle! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DejtqjIL6I

Paimon (@GenshinImpact) Is the leak before April 3, 2021 true?

As you know, in the last few weeks we have revealed some leak data mined from Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta. Most notable are the two new characters, Cryo Claymore 5 * waifu Eula and Pyro Catalyst 4 * waifu Yan Fei. The housing system was also shared and heard about the rerun of the Zhongli banner, Part 2 of his story quest, and a new weekly boss called Azhdaha.

First of all, it is important to understand these leaks, which have been confirmed and data mined from Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta. 1.5 Data miners remained accessible after the private beta test was shut down.

However, the problem is that there is really no guarantee that miHoYo will implement the 1.5 beta content in Genshin Impact’s official 1.5. This is the main reason why you shouldn’t raise expectations about leaks.

Somewhat Travelers ~!

The Wind Bloom Festival really helped Paimon to better understand Mondostadt and his people. Traveler, do you feel like Paimon?

The Wind Bloom Festival is coming to an end, but more events are planned: #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/K5d2MWK62O

Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021 What comes with Eula, Yan Fei, Housing, Azhdaha boss Genshin Impact 1.5?

For now, I don’t know. If for some reason Eula, Yanfei, Housing System, or any other leaked feature still needs work, they will not be released in the official release of Genshin Impact 1.5. Such a simple.

However, at least Eula and Yan Fei are very likely to be released. Looking at Ver 1.4, Rosalia has just been added as a new playable character. Rosalia isn’t entirely new as it already appeared in 1.2, but it hasn’t been added to the banner so far.

INAZUMA release date, characters, folklore details so far

Since the boss has been hinted at in the games of the last few months, it makes sense to add Azhdahaka in 1.5. Most notable are the Geovishaps and Where to Find Them events.

Finally, the housing system has already been teased in the past by miHoYo, along with costumes and skins that cool kids call, and agriculture.

However, after watching the 1.5 live stream, you need to make sure that all this content is delivered. miHoYo needs to announce the date of the Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream within a few weeks. Don’t forget to tell you about it as soon as possible, so stay tuned for Dual Shockers.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PS4, and mobile. The game is playable on PS5 via retro compatibility, but the actual PS5 version will be available soon. Genshin Impact was also announced on Switch, but there is no release date yet. (Credit to Dimbreath for feature images)







