This is the 11 minute cowboy battle royale grit technical test.





I’m always happy to see cowboy games other than Red Dead. I don’t think I’ve ever played since Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood in 2009. Recently, I talked to the developers of Grit about the plans for battle royale during the Western Pioneer era. In today’s Grit technical test, they played a very early version of the game for hours. It definitely feels incomplete and I hope it will look and perform better by the time we enter Early Access sometime this year. However, there were some things I liked about this early version.

The best thing about grit is dust and smoke. Well, it’s not a huge sandstorm that acts as a pretty bland battle royale circle. But I really like how firing a grit weapon produces a lot of smoke and acts as a clear indicator of where you are. This is a nice and natural way to track who is aiming for you. The same is true for horses. When riding at full speed, the horse kicks up a large cloud of dust that can be seen from a great distance. However, if you slow down to trot, the clouds will disappear and you will be able to move a little more stealth.

Grit is also good. The shotgun really roars and you can hear the voice of a horse running through the canyon from a distance. The world now feels too quiet and dull, but the sound of other players moving and firing from a distance does a good job of selling the old western setting.

When most of the technical test matches topped with about 20 players on a map created for 100 players, the hours of grit I played aren’t very fun. .. If you’re not interested in the development process, wait for Grit to hit Early Access before saddle-up.

