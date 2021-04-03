PUBG Mobile permanently bans more than 16,91,944 accounts for this reason





PUBG enjoys big fans all over the world. The game community is crazy about this game. The game has been very successful and has a large number of fans around the world. In India, PUBG Mobile has been making regular comebacks since it was banned last September.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, PUBG Mobile has revealed that it has banned 16,91,944 accounts for fraud and related issues. In battle royale games, which are extremely popular among game buddies around the world, game participants cheat to unite the competition.

“#BanPan went on strike again. From March 28th to April 1st, we permanently banned 1,691,949 accounts from accessing the game,” PUBG posted on Twitter.

Previously, PUBG Mobile permanently banned 1,110,842 accounts from accessing the game.

Most of these accounts are banned from using self-aiming hacks and X-ray vision.

Maximum accounts are prohibited in the Bronze category. The Bonds category ban accounts for 35% of accounts that are permanently banned from accessing very popular games. Next is the diamond category, which contributed to 13% of accounts banned by PUBG’s recent crackdown. Crowns (12%), platinum 11%, silver 11%, gold 9%, ace 8%, and conquerors 1% were also banned.

According to Verge, Krafton has announced that PUBG Lite will be shut down by the end of this month (April 29). The new download was shut down on March 30th.

On the other hand, there is something to support PUBG Mobile India fans. A report by the Zee Media Bureau, citing God Nixon, also known as Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG mobile content creator, claimed that the Indian government had finally approved PUBG Mobile India. Please note that there is no official word for this yet. Therefore, the PUBG Mobile ban will continue until further notice.







