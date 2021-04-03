Huawei Band 6, 2 weeks battery life, 96 workout modes released





Huawei Band 6 was launched in Malaysia on Friday as the latest fitness wearable for Chinese companies. The band features a large AMOLED display and is said to offer up to 2 weeks of battery life. The new fitness wearable includes premium features such as heart rate, sleep, SpO2 (blood oxygen) and stress monitoring. Huawei Band 6 offers over 96 workout modes that can even relay phone notifications for incoming calls and messages.

Huawei Band 6 Price, Sale

The price of the new Huawei Band 6 is RM 219 (about Rs. XX) in the Malaysian market. Wearables come in amber sunrise, forest green and graphite black color options. Huawei Band 6 will be available on Huawei’s official online store in Malaysia on Sunday, April 4th. The availability of new fitness wearables in other markets has not yet been announced.

Huawei Band 6 specifications and functions

Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED full-view (194×368 pixels) color display with a screen-to-body ratio of 64%. The screen of Huawei Band 6 is said to be 148% larger than its predecessor, Huawei Band 4. The new wearable features a skin-friendly UV-treated silicone strap and weighs only 18 grams. Battery life is said to be up to 2 weeks and up to 10 days if used frequently. According to the company, the Huawei Band 6 offers a two-day battery life with just five minutes of charging. It supports Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 24×7 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, and its TruRelax stress monitoring technology. The fitness band also comes with SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

Huawei Band 6 has a menstrual cycle tracking feature that also controls the music played on the phone. However, both of these features are only supported on Android, not on iOS devices. Fitness wearables have more than 96 workout modes, including basic ones such as running, swimming, elliptical, rowing and treadmill. Huawei Band 6 also provides features such as app notifications, incoming and message alerts, weather updates, and remote shutters for wearable phone cameras. The fitness band measures 43×25.4×10.99mm and is water resistant to 5 ATMs (up to 50 meters). Huawei Band 6 has a magnetic charging thimble, Bluetooth v5.0 support, and side buttons to support navigation. Compatible with phones running Android 6.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.





