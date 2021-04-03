Oddworld: Soulstorm confirms PS4 to PS5 upgrade scheme





PS4 players cannot get games for free on PlayStation Plus, but they can upgrade for free.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is one of the free PlayStation Plus titles in April, but only if you’re playing on PS5. This is strange considering that the game will also be released on PS4. Oddworld Inhabitants then uses Twitter to explain how the upgrade process works.

The post begins by reminding players that Oddworld: Soulstorm is a free PlayStation Plus game from April 6th to May 3rd. Posting continues that purchasing the digital version of Soulstorm on PS4 will give you a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Of the game.

However, PS5 PlayStation Plus users will not be able to download the PS5 version and get the game for free on PS4, given that the game will be free. This means that if you need Soulstorm on both consoles, you’ll need to purchase the PS4 version separately.

The Twitter thread ends by stating that players who have purchased the physical PS4 version of the game can get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. As with the digital release, this seems to be PS4 only, and PS5 players will not get that version for free.

The important point from the post is that if you plan to get Oddworld: Soulstorm on your PS5, you can only get it on that console at no extra charge. PS4 players get a free upgrade of the game. This makes sense given that you won’t be able to download the game for free in April this year.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has been in development for quite some time and was announced in 2016 for its 2017 release. That obviously didn’t happen, but fans now have to wait just a few days for Abe’s next adventure.

Recently, it was announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will get a collector’s edition along with a regular physical release. One of the latest trailers in the game also elaborated on the all-new crafting system included to allow more players to choose.

