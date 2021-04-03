Meet Hofeles’ one-off R5,6 million HG63 Sport Moonbeam





Hofele, a specialist in custom Mercedes-Benz and AMG improvements, has applied that expertise to the unique one-off customization of the HG63 Sport Package. This special build, called the Moonbeam, provides an elegant and detailed touch to the exterior and interior of the Heritage SUV. It is currently for sale with a price tag of 324600 (about 56 million rants).

Matte black wheel arches and carbon elements contrast with bright paint.

Starting from the outside, the HG 63 Sport features a wide wheel arch finished in matt black and numerous naked carbon elements that contrast with the moonbeam silver paint used throughout the body. Adding aggression to the look is the custom front and liquid black chrome grille. The bespoke look concludes with a set of 24-inch cross-spoke forged alloy wheels.

Attention to detail has been applied to the HG63 Sport Cabin. There are new Style 2 individual backseats, including a control panel, storage and a center console with built-in wireless charging. These seats also increase the rear foot space by 100 mm for added comfort. The individual rear VIP seats are electrically adjustable with memory settings, heating and ventilation, and the backrest is fully reclining. Bengal red nappa leather, Alcantara upholstery and lambswool carpet are used throughout the cabin with carbon trim elements to add a sporty feel.

The sophistication of the interior is noteworthy.

Complementing the additional legroom, in addition to vehicle opportunities, passengers also experience entry and exit through a pair of full-length electric side steps incorporating a very wide open rear door and ceramic-coated exhaust tips.

Carbon element has been added to maintain a sporty atmosphere.

The twin turbo 4.0-liter V8 remains untouched with torque outputs of 430kW and 850Nm, but for those who want to add presence to the engine note, a valve control system has been added to the exhaust system.

Performance has not changed. Article by Nikesh Kooverjee

Journalist of CAR Magazine since 2015. You’ll find I’ve been reporting more on modified and electric cars lately …

Follow @NikeshKooverjee on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos