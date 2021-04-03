Chevy Bolt EUV 2022 Price, Range, Specifications, Latest News





Chevrolet Volt EUV2022: Specifications

Release Date: Summer 2021 Price: $ 33,995 Power: 1 motor, front-wheel drive battery Range: 250 miles 0-60 mph: 7 seconds (estimated) Wheelbase: 105.3 inches Length: 169.5 inches Width: 69.7 inches Height: 63.6 Inch Smart: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, GM Super Cruise Semi-Automatic Driving Mode

The original Bolt was introduced in 2017 and created as much excitement as the Toyota Prius. In other words, not so many. But it was the first affordable electric car for us on a budget. This year, Chevy will revise the model and publish this “EUV” version of the electric utility vehicle. It’s still a very capable commuter and offers a decent 250 mile range while adding more foot space and a more sophisticated design.

The new Volt EUV is also the first Chevrolet to acquire Supercruise, GM’s semi-automatic driving option. It was previously available in Cadillac (and it’s promised for the Hummer EV coming later this year), but it goes to technology on roads over 200,000 miles where you can drive your hands (and feet) freely. Shows GM’s commitment.

The Bolt EUV is not an inexpensive compact car due to the many state-of-the-art technology inside. You can also create the best electric car list. Here’s everything you need to know about the Chevy Bolt EUV2022.

Chevy Bolt EUV: Release Date and Price

Bolt EUV will arrive in just one powertrain sometime this summer. GM has not yet provided an exact release date. However, EUV starts at $ 33,995 (including destination charges) plus options such as the Supercruise system. All option prices are not listed, but there is a $ 38,495 premier edition that includes rear camera view and adaptive cruise control.

All $ 100 reservations for this model are also reserved. However, you can fill out a form specifying your interest in Volt EUV in Chevy and a nearby dealer will contact you when the car becomes available.

Chevrolet Volt EUV: Design and Color

Although it may look like a standard bolt, the new EUV actually has a unique metal skin. The nose is a bit aggressive, about 2 inches taller and 6 inches longer than the bolts, and comes standard with LED headlights. The slightly larger size doesn’t really provide more storage, but it provides 3 inches of foot space at the rear, making it a more practical family car.

(Image credit: Chevy)

Color selection and trim haven’t been discussed in detail yet, but you can expect GM to provide a list of those options shortly. (Bolt EUV has already been seen in blue, white, silver and red.)

Chevy Bolt EUV: Self-driving function and interior

Inside the Bolt EUV is equipped with the latest infotainment and driver assistance technology. Comes with climate control integrated with a 10.2-inch diagonal infotainment touch screen. The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and comes standard with a wireless charging pad at the bottom of the screen. The 8-inch LCD gauge cluster provides information in front of the driver.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

Other Volt EUV equipment includes a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats. And there are options from Cadillac that we really love. It’s actually an LCD screen, a rear-view mirror that uses a video camera to look behind the car. This means that there is always an unobstructed rear view, even if friends and family in the backseat completely block the rear window. There is also a standard advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) such as pedestrian braking and lane keeping assistance. Not bad for a small car.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

On highways and trails, the best and most fully semi-autonomous driver assistance remains supercruise, and GM has chosen to introduce an option to the Chevrolet brand of Bolt EUV. Use pre-scanned high-resolution LIDAR maps and car in-vehicle cameras and radar sensors to navigate over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

Unlike the BMW, Tesla and Volvo systems, you don’t have to hold the steering wheel. You can set it to control-but you have to keep an eye on the road. Please note that Supercruise is available for bolt EUV, but not for regular bolts. That’s a good reason for us to choose EUV.

Chevy Bolt EUV: Range and Performance

Most mid-range EVs these days boast a range of over 200 miles on a single charge, so the BoltEUV’s 250-mile range is by no means stable. It uses a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and comes with a cable for a regular household 120 volt plug in case of an emergency. It is usually expected to use a household Level 2 charger. This allows you to fully charge in about 7 hours.

GM states that the publicly available high-speed DC charger can charge up to 100 miles in about 30 minutes. If you don’t hear that much, you’re right. The limiting factor is the car charger, which cannot accept the flow of power at the maximum speed available from such high speed stations on the road.

In terms of performance, bold EUV will only be available in one version, single motor, front wheel drive. This is disappointing, for example, for anyone considering replacing a Subaru or other small UTE that can handle winter roads and country roads. Still, the Bolt EUV motor provides 200hp and 266lb-ft of torque. Therefore, you should be able to achieve a time of about 7 seconds at 0-60 mph.

For those who want the closest distance from charging, there is an adjustable regenerative brake and a convenient button to go to one-pedal driving (the car uses the regenerative brake and uses its energy to stop completely. Further expands the battery range).

Looking for a public charging spot? GM has partnered with EVgo and ChargePoint as listed networks. The company also has an app, myChevrolet, that helps bolt owners plan routes and find charging stations.

Chevrolet 2022 Volt EUV: Competition

The Volt EUV competition includes the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai’s reputed Kona Electric. Tesla’s Model 3 is a market leader, but at a significantly higher cost. Starting at $ 36,490 in the 263 mile range, prices will skyrocket as you start adding options. And those looking for more driver assistance will find that Tesla’s autopilot doesn’t match GM’s Supercruise.

Like Bolt EUV, Hyundai Kona Electric is a front-wheel drive EV. At first glance, it looks as high as $ 38,575, but it’s actually cheaper than the Bolt EUV because of the $ 7,500 tax credit. (Tesla is no longer tax deductible.) IThe Kona is also slightly longer, at 258 miles. Undoubtedly, Kona Electric is a kick to drive, but lacks many of GM’s technology options, such as Supercruise and video rearview mirrors.

Chevrolet Volt EUV: Prospect

GM has been in the small car EV market for several years and is known as a reliable quantity. Built on 2017 Bolt, BoltEUV is made even more attractive by offering some of the state-of-the-art technologies available. The video rearview mirror option, Supercruise, full connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay make your deal even more attractive. If you get the chance to grab the handle of a new model, we’ll give you a complete review.

