April 2021 PlayStation Plus free game revealed





Sony has announced which games will be free as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription for PS5 and PS4. This is also a wonderful month.

The biggest title here is Oddworld: Soulstorm, a long-awaited remake of the classic Abe Exoddus that actually debuted on the PS Plus. Yeah, the first day is a brand new game for free.

It’s important to note that it’s only a free PS5 version. However, as long as you subscribe, you can still charge through the website or app without having a console. If you want to play it but only have a PS4, you can still get the Standard Edition or Super Fancy Collector’s Edition.

Residents of Oddworld

Related: PlayStation 5 Console and Accessory Trading Guide (if in stock)

Next is Days Gone for PS4. This is one of Sony’s big PlayStation exclusive products from the previous generation. You play as a biker who has to navigate the world devastated by zombies who are literally chasing you in hordes. Of course, you can instead use your wisdom to send them after a rival human gang.

Finally, there’s another PS4 zombie game, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, but it’s not Halloween either. Set in Europe in the 1940s, it features the same alternate history Shenanigan that makes you laugh.

All of these games will be available for free billing and download starting April 6th. Until then, you can claim Destruction AllStars, Maquette (both PS5 only), Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, and Farpoint (PSVR required).

PlayStation Network Plus 12 Month UK Membership (£ 39.85)

PlayStation shopto.net

Here you can get a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus for just £ 39.85. With a subscription, you can play online and earn at least 3 free games each month. It can be played as long as you have an active subscription (so if you revoke the sub and then reactivate it, you will have access to all the games again; the claimed game).

Related: New and improved PlayStation VR announced for PS5

Even if you’re not registered for PlayStation Plus, Sony offers PS4 and VR games for free as part of its Play at Home initiative to make lockdown a little easier.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales-PlayStation 5

Playstation amazon.co.uk

£ 51.73

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Playstation amazon.co.uk

£ 58.20

Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Amazon Limited Edition (PS5)

Ubisoft amazon.co.uk

Sony PlayStation Wireless Pulse 3D-White

Sony PlayStation ao.com

£ 89.00

PlayStation Plus: 3 months membership

Sony amazon.co.uk

£ 19.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

Activision amazon.co.uk

£ 69.13

PlayStation PSN Card £ 50 Wallet Top Up

Sony amazon.co.uk

£ 50.00

Playstation 5 media remote

Playstation amazon.co.uk

£ 24.99

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Amazon.co.uk Limited) (PS5)

Ubisoft amazon.co.uk

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation system

Seagate amazon.co.uk

£ 61.55

Digital Spy’s Digital Magazine is back! Read all issues now with a one-month free trial only on Apple News +.

Interested in Digital Spy’s Weekly Newsletter? Sign up and send directly to your inbox. Also, don’t forget to watch this Facebook group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos