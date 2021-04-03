OnePlus 9 Review: 5 Reasons to Consider Buying a Phone That Does All This Great





The OnePlus 9 Pro is the best phone OnePlus has ever made, and said its price may give you a pause while over-delivering in all categories except the camera. It was. The standard OnePlus 9 may not share your brother’s Pro Monica, but it includes all the most exciting things about your brother and has a lower launch price.

From its ultra-fast performance to its excellent battery, it has a great lineup of features that make everything a truly solid everyday phone. Sure, it may not have the flashy features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it’s much more affordable with a starting price of $ 729 (629), showing great value all-round. The perfect phone to consider if you are looking for the best of the best. (There is no official Australian price, but the UK price will be converted to AU $ 1,125.)

In addition to the two new phones, OnePlus also announced the OnePlus Watch, which will begin pre-ordering on April 14.

Overcharged Processors Like Great Battery Life Incredibly Fast Charging Affordable I don’t like the official waterproof camera No official waterproof camera Good for money, but not great

Then there are five reasons why this is the best OnePlus phone to buy right now.

Improved battery life

The OnePlus 9’s battery is the same size as the 9Pro’s siblings, but it turns out that the battery life is quite long. why is that? Probably the screen is everything. At 6.55 inches and 2,400×1,080 pixels, it’s slightly smaller and has a lower resolution than the 9Pro. In other words, fewer pixels are lit, which means less battery drain. In our rundown test, it lasted a very impressive 23 hours. It’s the equivalent of the S21 Ultra and laughs in the face of the 15 hours achieved by the 9Pro.

And you don’t have to worry about its low resolution. To be honest, I can’t tell the difference between the two screens. Sure, there’s a 99% chance you won’t notice it.

Incredible fast charging

If you manage to hit the battery and find yourself running out in the afternoon, the OnePlus 9 has the same 65 watts of fast charging as the Pro. It’s amazing, it fills from the sky in about 30 minutes. It’s really amazingly fast, and that means great for those occasions when you forget to charge it and need to refill it quickly before you go out.

Even better, it comes with a 65 watt quick charger so you don’t have to look for Amazon to find a compatible third-party charger. It doesn’t have the fast 50 watts wireless charging like the 9 Pro, but it also supports wireless charging. Personally, I don’t think it’s a big loss, but it’s worth remembering.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Massive Power

I was completely hoping that the OnePlus 9 would have a lower end processor than the Pro, but no, it has the exact same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, which is an absolute powerhouse. Games, photo editing, video streaming, etc. can all be done without hassle. In fact, nothing I could actually throw it and slowed it down.

With a 120Hz screen refresh rate and clean, easy-to-use Android 11-based software, you can use it for everyday tasks as well. Both are features available in 9Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Check out the latest smartphone and carrier news and the best reviews from CNET mobile experts.

Decent camera

I claimed the camera was great on the 9 Pro, but not on the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The same is true for OnePlus 9, but this phone isn’t trying to compete with the absolute elite of the smartphone world, so I can be more forgiving here.

That said, there are some compromises with cameras from the Pro version. For example, because there is no optical zoom, standard lenses and ultra-wide-angle lenses are used, and the main camera sensor is physically smaller. For most shots, you can probably take very gorgeous photos with uniform exposure and lots of detail, so you probably won’t see the difference. The OnePlus 9 camera colors can look more subdued than the 9 Pro colors, but if you want a more punchy look, you can choose from a variety of built-in color filters.

This outdoor scene is bright and full of detail.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

And that’s the same story as this vast waterfront in Edinburgh.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Obviously, you can capture more scenes by switching to a super wide-angle lens, but with a lot of balanced sky and shadow details, you have better control over your exposure.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Shot with a standard lens, this scene has beautiful, natural-looking colors and lots of detail, both in bright highlights of the sky and in darker areas.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Night mode is fine, but it’s certainly not a star. Better results were obtained with smartphones of the same price, such as the Pixel 5. That’s enough, but if you prioritize night photography, look elsewhere.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

You can take night mode photos with a super wide-angle lens, but the results are not good.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Night mode works well (with standard zoom anyway), and the selfie from the front camera is sharp and well exposed. Overall, this is the perfect camera for everyday snapshots, but if you want the best images, you’ll need to look further into the range.

Attractive design

I like the classy design of the 9Pro, and thankfully the standard OnePlus 9 has almost the same visual appeal. It has a glossy back, metal edging, a clean camera unit, and I also like the pinkish bluish tones of the review model. The screen doesn’t bend well at the edges like a pro and feels more like a midrange than the high end overall, is that really why it costs extra? For me, that’s a perfectly good trade-off.

Also, there is no official waterproof function. OnePlus believes it can shrug a cup or two of spilled drinks, but it’s a good idea to be especially careful the next time you’re around a clumsy friend carrying beer.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

This is one of the few trade-offs to consider when discussing OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s cheaper, just as powerful, has a camera suitable for most of the daily snaps, and has a battery, so it can withstand more fights.

In short, it’s a great all-purpose phone that won’t break the bank, and that’s why I think it’s the best OnePlus phone to buy right now.

First edition on March 23.

