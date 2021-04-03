Check out the 5 best emoji keyboards for Android and iOS





Which emoji keyboard are you using?

Angela Lang / CNET

If you’ve read emojis or explored different messaging platforms, you’ll find that the meaning of emojis is generally consistent, but the artwork depends on the operating system of the device. Good news if you get tired of the emoji keyboard built into your cell phone. Instead, there are dozens of emoji keyboards that you can download and use, offering everything from animated emoji to gifs, stickers and themes.

Here are five emoji keyboards for iPhone and Android to see if you want to spice up your text messages.

Gboard

If you search for “happy” on Gboard, you’ll see something like this:

Alina Bradford / CNET

If you have an Android smartphone, Gboard may already be installed. (I’m using Google Pixel 5 and Gboard is the default keyboard.) In addition to useful features such as swiping to text, Gboard allows you to search for emojis and find your most used emojis. You can track it and add stickers. One-use gifs and old-fashioned emojis in your text. Gboard is a free download for Android and iOS.

To use Gboard, install Gboard from the App Store or Google Play.Then the user[設定]Go to[有効にする](Android) or[開始]You need to tap (iOS). When downloading for iOS, many permissions need to be manually enabled to use most of Google’s features.

Microsoft SwiftKey

Note 3 (left) and iPhone 6 Plus (right) SwiftKey.

Tim Stevens / CNET

SwiftKey learns your writing style, including slang, nicknames, and your favorite emoji. This, along with the customization features, sets it apart from other keyboards. The SwiftKey Store allows you to add free themes to your keyboard, as well as individual themes and theme packs.

SwiftKey also provides emoji predictions (for example, if you type “love”, you may see emojis in the prediction bar). However, you can turn this off in the app settings.

To enable SwiftKey and make it the default keyboard for Android[設定]>[言語と入力]>[SwiftKey]Go to. To set on iOS[一般]>[キーボード]>[新しいキーボードの追加]Tap. All keyboards installed on the device are displayed. Select SwiftKey to enable it. To make this the default[編集]Click and drag it to the top of the list.

Bitmoji

Bitmoji can be used with other keyboards such as Gboard.

Google

If you’ve used Snapchat before, you’ve probably seen Bitmoji, a small cartoon avatar styled for you. Bitmoji also works with other apps besides Snapchat. For example, Gboard is my Pixel 5’s default keyboard, but you can choose to install Bitmoji from the toolbar. Bitmoji is built into almost every sticker, further increasing the level of personalization.

The keyboard is free on iOS and Android. To set it on Android, you can set it manually or from the Bitmoji app.After signing up for the app, tap the glove icon[キーボード]Open a tab and follow the prompts to enable the keyboard.To set the keyboard manually, install the app[設定]Go to.From there[言語と入力]>[仮想（またはオンスクリーンキーボード）]>[キーボードの管理]>[Bitmojiキーボード]Toggle on.

flexible

Fleksy has a lot of emojis and themes to enjoy.

flexible

Fleksy is a free keyboard download for Android and iOS that can be purchased in-app. There are thousands of emojis on the keyboard and recommendations based on texting habits. There is also a gif to add pepper to the text. Fleksy has keyboard themes such as anime and chameleon, as well as built-in mini-apps such as emoji stickers, typing games, various keyboard sounds, and spell checking.

To use Fleksy on iOS, download the app and[設定]>[一般]>[キーボード]>[Fleksyをオンにする]Choose. You also need to allow full access to use all the features of the keyboard. For Android[設定]>[言語と入力]>[仮想（またはオンスクリーンキーボード）]>[キーボードの管理]Go to.

peak

Kika includes dozens of emojis and ways to customize your keyboard.

Screenshots by Kika / Shelby Brown / CNET

Kika Keyboard offers thousands of emojis, fonts, gifs, stickers and keyboard themes. Kika also has emoji prediction and emoji dictionaries (useful!), And gifs work on social media platforms. In addition to the in-app keyboard theme, Kika allows you to use your own photo as a keyboard background.

To use Kika on iOS, download the app and then[設定]>[一般]>[キーボード]>[Kikaをオンにする]Choose. You also need to allow full access to use all the features of the keyboard. For Android[設定]>[言語と入力]>[仮想（またはオンスクリーンキーボード）]>[キーボードの管理]Go to.

For more information, see How to choose the right emoji each time and how to easily add emoji to Google Docs without copy and paste.

Check out the latest smartphone and carrier news and the best reviews from CNET mobile experts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos