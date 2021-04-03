How much does the Galaxy F12 cost in India?





Samsung Galaxy F12 is a low cost smartphone with a powerful feature set. The phone has its own triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Mobile runs on the new Android v 10 (Q) operating system. In addition, 4GB of RAM and a 7000mAh battery provide long-term lag-free multitasking. Keep reading for pricing and the release date of the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Samsung Galaxy F12 Price in India

The 6.5-inch HD + screen is selected on the Samsung Galaxy F12, with a 90Hz refresh rate and Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the front, and three more on the back. This gadget isn’t very public, but it may have a super wide-angle lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy F12 is estimated to cost rupees. 12,999 people in India. Samsung Galaxy F12 is scheduled to debut on April 5, 2021. This is a Samsung Galaxy F12 based model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, available in black and gold colors.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specification General Android v10 (Q) is the operating system used Sim slot is dual SIM -GSM + GSM Front camera is 8MP Expected release date is April 5, 2021 Price in India is rupees .. 12,999 has a fingerprint sensor Rear camera has a 48MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2MP processor The chipset used is Samsung Exynos 8 Octa850 The graphics processor is Mali-G52MP1 The processor is octa-core (2 GHz, quad-core) , Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad Core, Cortex A55) 64-bit Architecture 4GB Lamb Display Display Type IPS LCD Aspect Ratio 20: 9 Waterdrop Notched Bezelless Display Pixel Density 270 ppi Screen Size 6.5 inch (16.51 cm) Screen resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels Capacitive touch screen, multi-touch camera function Exposure compensation, ISO control digital zoom, automatic flash, face detection, touch-to-focus image resolution 8000 x 6000 pixels 48 MP primary camera, 5 MP, wide angle, ultra wide angle camera , 2 MP, Macro Camera, 2 MP, Depth Camera Image Source: Samsung

