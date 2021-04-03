Weekly Bytes | Extension of free unlimited calls on Google Meets, leaving Facebook CRO, etc.





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

Google will extend free unlimited Meet calls until June

Google has extended unlimited Meet calls for free users by 6 months. Until June 2021, the tech giant wrote in a tweet that he had been making unlimited #GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) on his Gmail account in the free version. This is the second time the company has extended a free meet call. In April last year, search giant announced the availability of Meets for free to anyone with a Google account, stating that the time limit per meeting after September 2020 will be limited to 60 minutes. But last September, the company extended its unlimited number of calls until March 2021. Since April last year, Google has added a number of enhancements to its video conferencing platform for users. This week, Google also released a version of the CamScanner app.

Facebook CRO David Fischer leaves the company

Facebook CRO David Fischer announced on Tuesday that he would leave the company towards the end of the year. Fisher is responsible for Facebook’s advertising business and manages sales and marketing teams around the world. I’m very proud of everything I’ve achieved in the last 11 years and I’m optimistic about the company’s career, he wrote in a Facebook post. Fischer’s departure occurs when Facebook is preparing to incorporate Apple’s privacy changes that could put pressure on social network advertising revenue. I look forward to being on Facebook in the fall, he said, focusing on advancing our mission and ensuring a smooth transition. In another update, Facebook now allows users and page admins to control who can comment on posts.

LinkedIn is developing a Clubhouse rival

According to a TechCrunch report, LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, is working on audio features like Clubhouse. We’ve done some early testing to create a unique audio experience related to your professional identity. A LinkedIn spokeswoman also said in a report that he was looking at ways to deliver audio to other parts of LinkedIn, such as events and groups, to further increase the way members connect to the community. Meanwhile, other companies such as Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and ByteDance are working on audio features like Clubhouse. Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat app for iPhone users, became popular after Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenevs chatted. This week, LinkedIn also expanded its global skills initiative with Microsoft by introducing new tools such as the option to upload short profile videos and creator mode.

What’s new in Mozilla to fix corrupted page issues

The web browser Mozilla Firefox has added a new privacy feature, SmartBlock, which eliminates third-party trackers and enables private browsing. This feature will be available in the latest version of Firefox 87. The browser already has a built-in content blocking feature that automatically blocks third-party content. However, there are issues such as images not loading, features not working, poor performance, and the entire page not loading. SmartBlock is said to use tracking protection to fix broken web pages without compromising user privacy. This is done by providing a local stand-in for blocked third-party tracking scripts. In another development, Google is rolling out a Federated Learning of Cohorts alternative to third-party cookies as a developer origin trial in Chrome.

Fix Battery Health Report Bug iOS 14.5

According to Apple’s support page, Apple iOS 14.5 includes a fix to address inaccurate estimates in the battery health reports for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company states that the symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery draining behavior and, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capabilities. The system added that it would readjust the maximum battery capacity and peak performance features of these devices.For users during system readjustment[設定]A message is displayed in. On a small number of instances, the recalibration may not be successful and you will see a new battery service message. If this happens, Apple says Apple-certified service providers can replace the battery for free to restore full performance and capacity. In another update, Apple Watch and iPhone could complement or replace clinic tests for some patients with cardiovascular disease, according to one study.

Xiaomi enters the electric vehicle business

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business. The company announced that it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary to operate its EV business. The initial stage of investment is 10 billion yuan (about $ 1.52 billion), and the total investment over the next 10 years is estimated to be $ 10 billion, the company said. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun added that he will also be CEO of the smart EV business. In January, another Chinese technology company, Baidu Inc, announced plans to enter the smart electric vehicle business. In another development, car maker Ford and tech company Hewlett-Packard (HP) worked together to convert 3D waste, such as printed powder and parts, into vehicle components.

CD Projekt Red releases a big patch for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt has released patch 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077 with over 500 fixes. Patch 1.2, now available on PCs, consoles and Google Stadia, includes gameplay, quests, movie design, graphics, audio, animation, user interface, stability and performance changes. CD Projekt was originally scheduled to release patch 1.2 in February, but Polish game developers had to delay patch delivery after a targeted ransomware attack. CD Projekt also announced key goals for the coming years, including studio transformation and changes in the way video games are developed. This will allow you to work with multiple AAA games after 2022. In another game update, Microsoft introduced Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal wireless headphones for gamers.

Arm announces v9 architecture

Arm announced on Tuesday the v9 architecture, which the company claims to be a solution to the future needs of artificial intelligence (AI), security, and specialized computing. Armv9 is the new Arm architecture for the first time in 10 years.That [Armv9] In a statement, Arm CEO Simon Segars said in a statement, driven by the demand for popular, specialized, safe and powerful processing built on economics, design freedom and accessibility for general purpose computing: He said he would be at the forefront of 300 billion Arm-based chips. .. In addition, the company states that it is developing several technologies to increase frequency, bandwidth, cache size, reduce memory latency, and maximize the performance of ArmV9-based CPUs. In another development, India is providing more than $ 1 billion in cash to each semiconductor company that establishes manufacturing units in the country.

