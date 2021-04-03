Hidden features of iOS 14





You might think you’ve mastered iOS 14, but there’s more to it than the app library and picture-in-picture video. In fact, some of the best features of iOS 14 aren’t what Apple pops up tutorial cards. They are either embedded deep in the settings or hidden behind interface actions that you don’t do every day. Some of the best iOS 14 you wouldn’t know if someone didn’t point it out. Hey, who are we! So let me point out some of our favorite little-known and hard-to-find features of iOS 14.

Change the default email or browser app

Originally a feature of iOS 13 Beta, before its release, the ability to select various default email or browser apps was eventually removed. However, it’s back to iOS 14. The default browser and email settings are in the settings for each particular app.[設定]Open and scroll down to select the app in question (such as the Chrome browser). next,[デフォルトのメールアプリ]Or[デフォルトのブラウザアプリ]Select to change.

Opening a web link or email link anywhere on your iPhone or iPad (such as a text message) now opens the selected app instead of Safari / Mail.

You can now select a third-party app as your default email and browser app.

Apple

Exile new apps to the library

A new feature in iOS 14 is the App Library. This is where all iPhone apps are located and only the most important apps can be displayed on the home screen. However, even if you download the new app, the icon will still appear on the home screen and you will need to clean it up manually.

To change this behavior[設定],[ホーム画面]Open and select to show the newly downloaded apps only in the app library.

You can prevent newly downloaded apps from appearing on the home screen.

IDG

Control Center ID song

With the iOS 14.2 update, Apple has provided the ability to add a Shazam button to the Control Center.[設定]Open and[コントロールセンター]Tap to add music recognition to the list of available controls. When you tap the button in Control Center, Shazam listens in the background and sends you a notification when it recognizes a new song.

IDG

Get clearer sound with AirPods

[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[オーディオ/ビジュアル]When you open, you’ll see the new settings for your headphone accommodation at the top. Use this menu to fine-tune the sound output of supported Apple and Beats headphones to bring out more vocals or “brighten” the sound.

The custom audio setup feature helps you run a series of A / B tests to focus on the right settings.

Even if you don’t have deafness, running a hearing adjustment setup will improve the sound of your AirPods.

It’s intended as an accessibility feature for hard-to-hear people, but it will really improve the sound quality of millions of people. As you get older, you become less sensitive to high frequency sounds. These settings help restore sensitivity when listening to music, watching videos, or talking on the phone.

Add a secret back tap shortcut

Double-tap or triple-tap the back of your iPhone to launch various system features and shortcuts.

Another accessibility setting that everyone will find useful is iOS 14, which allows you to set certain features to double-tap or triple-tap on the back of your iPhone.

[設定]>[ユーザー補助]Go to> and at the bottom of the screen[戻る]Tap to find it.

There is a set list of system and accessibility features that you can assign to double-tap or triple-tap, but you can also assign shortcuts to them. This opens up to all sorts of powerful features.

This is a clever trick. After installing the Google Assistant app, you can create and call shortcuts and set them to double-tap or triple-tap.

Find a place you’ve been to

If you want to go back to the top of the 6 menus deep inside the app, go to the top left[戻る]You have to tap the button over and over again …

Press and hold any of the back buttons on the menu to see a list of all previous menu screens.

In iOS 14, the standard upper left[戻る]Press and hold the button to get the breadcrumb trail for all previous pages. Safari has been using this feature for a long time[戻る]It was prepared for the button (lower left). This can be thought of as Apple applying the same interface rules across iOS.

Monitor trackers in Safari

When you open a new tab in Safari using macOS Big Sur, you’ll see a clean privacy report showing all trackers that Apple has blocked.

This also exists on iPhones with iOS 14. With Safari open, on any page, tap the Text / Font / Reader button on the left side of the navigation bar. The privacy report appears at the bottom of this list.

You can find out how many trackers you are blocking in Safari’s privacy report.

Similar to Safari on macOS Big Sur, this shows the total number of trackers prevented by Safari, the website with the most trackers, and the trackers you encountered most often. This is an overview of your activity, and even how often your ID is passed online, and how often Safari stops it.

Invert selfie

By default, the iPhone’s front camera displays an inverted image. The text is displayed upside down, and what you do on the right side is done on the right side of the screen.

You have the option to save the mirrored selfie as it appears on the screen of the camera app.

This is more intuitive with setting shots, but it looks weird and doesn’t mirror the actual photo you take. It’s as if you’re standing in a cell phone and looking at the subject (usually yourself). The text is not flipped and everything on the left side of the body is on the right side of the image.

If you want to accurately capture what you see on the screen, the text behind it, etc., you can do this.[設定]>[カメラ]Open to toggle the new mirror front camera switch.

Focus on FaceTime calls

iOS 14 introduces a new FaceTime feature that’s a little creepy and a little amazing. With a little AI magic, the iPhone will automatically look like you’re looking at the screen, even if you look away. This is called eye contact and is on by default, but you can easily turn it off if you want to maintain natural eye contact.

You need to maintain eye contact when you turn it off.

IDG

Go to the settings app and[FaceTime]Scroll down until you find the tab. Open it and scroll down to the eye contact toggle to turn it off. Don’t be surprised when people start asking why you aren’t paying as much attention to them as you are.

Updated April 3, 2009: Added some hard-to-find settings that you should know.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

