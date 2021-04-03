The impact of the Covid pandemic on the mobile gaming industry





In the pandemic, especially all the years from home, mobile games have begun brilliantly in India. With all the anxieties and ambiguities of last year, mobile games have provided a creative tool for consumers trying to deal with long-term social isolation. From my point of view, I know loved ones and peers who have been more enthusiastic about mobile games over the past year.

After the pandemic anniversary, think about what’s actually driving mobile games and the signs of the future. As smartphones continue to be the central nervous system of human life, last year we became more dependent on the phone for work, learning, and most importantly, for relaxation and socializing through games. Long before the pandemic, mobile games were on the rise, driven by the availability of ubiquitous smartphones and low-cost data.

At CyberMedia Research (CMR), ongoing research into the game has provided some interesting insights. For example, mobile games in India are driven by a variety of gamer personas, from full-fledged gamers to ultra-casual gamers. The growth of mobile games was driven by casual and hyper-casual gamers, not serious gamers.

The democratization of games can be traced back to the use of smartphones. Smartphones don’t feel the need for a dedicated gaming hardware device. No console required. In addition, mobile game apps make consumers feel familiar. Think of a puzzle. Or a card game. With easy online access to these freemium gaming apps, more users are starting to play games.

Smartphones don't feel the need for a dedicated gaming hardware device.

According to our research, the intent of the game depends on the consumer cohort. For example, serious gamers play primarily to relieve stress, while casual and hyper-casual gamers seek fun. Game choices are determined by recommendations from friends and family. Social networking and social messaging platforms are two major channels for raising consumer awareness about new games.

On average, gamers today have nearly seven games installed on their mobile phones. Among these are at least four games they play hard. Interestingly, men prefer to relax in mobile games in the evening, while women mainly choose to play late at night. On average, the game play time is close to 90 minutes. Indians have traditionally enjoyed offering freemium and have sought value. Due to the surge in in-game time during a pandemic, many gamers have turned to paid game apps.

For example, 6 out of 10 serious gamers chose the paid gaming app, while others continued to use the freemium app. During the national blockade in early 2020, paid game usage increased by 15%, while freemium game apps increased by only 8%. It will be interesting to see how this trend will spread after 2021. Freemium will probably continue to be the flagship.

When it comes to smartphones, gamers today want more — more RAM, better battery life, more storage, faster touch response, and better processors. Smartphone brands are meeting the evolving needs of mobile games. They are striving to differentiate themselves, with a particular focus on smoother performance, enhanced displays, and higher refresh rates for larger batteries. Mobile games will continue to be mainstream in the future. Doing so will make you more exciting, immersive and sociable than before. (IANS / JC)

