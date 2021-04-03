Tech
Netizens react to memes because Twitter Spaces allows Android and iOS users to have live conversations.
Twitter, a microblogging platform, has recently released a live audio conversation feature called “Spaces” for iOS and Android users, which has been a hot topic online. Netizens are busy trying to figure out new options, so it made everyone talk online and brought a hilarious memefest.
“Space is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter,” he wrote on the company’s website. “We’re in the early stages of launch, but it’s growing. Everyone on iOS and Android can join and listen to the space, and a few people on iOS can create the space.” The blog explains. The new audio chat room feature was recently launched by the microblogging platform to compete with apps like Clubhouse, which are becoming increasingly popular.
According to the company, “Space” is now open to the public and anyone can participate as a listener, including those who do not follow you. According to the blog post, “Up to 11 people (including the host) can talk in space at any time.”
Many people still don’t know how it works, so others who have tried the new features have summarized their experience with hilarious memes. Check out some of the weirdest reactions from desi users here.
#TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/vIX0q0Dg0z
Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@ SirYuzvendra) April 3, 2021
Major introverts use Twitter to hide their voice.
Twitter space: pic.twitter.com/TI2ihmVrQ8
Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 3, 2021
Meanwhile, #TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/BaBisOEsRq
Vinnie (@_vinodlalwani_) April 3, 2021
Twitter space listener pic.twitter.com/bvbeby2q0Z
(@P_A_R_A_D_O_X_Y) April 3, 2021
Baap re log kaise space me ghanto rah lete hai
Mera sir fatane lga pic.twitter.com/5YFrLqhaO7
Nishant (@Nishantchant) April 3, 2021
Twitter space
Someday later pic.twitter.com/DbjFWlCJTE
Ash. (@Bugga_prasadu) April 3, 2021
: Pic.twitter.com/sCON5akbHh
Depressed Radka (@Palpendikular) April 2, 2021
I’m listening to a girl in South Delhi on Twitter Spaces. pic.twitter.com/cVKHgUWG7K
Pakchikpak Raja Babu (araHaramiParindey) April 2, 2021
#TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/Gv9RauuDNv
Not Vamika ki bua (@Sassy_Soul_) April 2, 2021
Twitter Space-pic.twitter.com/fpUcGxV9IO
Mojo (@Singhlicious) April 2, 2021
Twitter space is not for singles pic.twitter.com/ky4X3bdlPg
Surrender || (@surenderjhakra) April 2, 2021
The hosting Twitter space will look like pic.twitter.com/G6Ql7QgLWN
(@GharjaGhalib) April 2, 2021
* Twitter space exists *
Speaker listener pic.twitter.com/IlKLDHFGqx
Slen (@Arrre_yaar) April 2, 2021
* Twitter Space Exists * Me: pic.twitter.com/xzVrukEPNS
(@RomanaRaza) April 2, 2021
Twitter space function: pic.twitter.com/nCsZY7EzG9
RR (aRacchaRidhvik) April 2, 2021
Twitter space
– Listeners – Speakers – People who attended to see what was happening pic.twitter.com/s2gIl1aCQv
Detective (@ cheeeks4042) April 2, 2021
I pic.twitter.com/o43uTWoesF when participating in all Twitter spaces
Joaquin Closet (@andy_crush) April 2, 2021
People who participate in Twitter Space will be:-pic.twitter.com/SLvEktTF88
Sarcast (@ Sarco69) April 2, 2021
twitter space me badi hi gehrayi se chalrahi discussion suntelisteners #TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/8vqoeT6d6f
Jaynil Dave (@jaynildave) April 1, 2021
Twitter space pic.twitter.com/ayaLeN06xh
Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) April 1, 2021
Listener listening to Twitter space pic.twitter.com/c6vWvqLb2B
Anna (@MiishNottyAna) March 31, 2021
