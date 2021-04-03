Between Outriders and MLB The Show 21, the Xbox Game Pass is shattering it





I’m always skeptical of the Xbox as a game brand. Many aspects of its structure, such as Xbox Live Gold (now part of the “Xbox Network”), separate customers from money without providing true values ​​that Microsoft sometimes implicitly acknowledges and agrees with. Seems like a pretty transparent trick to do. So when Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass in 2017, I wasn’t in a hurry to give money to the company.

Fast-forwarding so far gives you more and more reasons to get a Game Pass subscription every month. The reasons for this month are MLB The Show 21 and Outriders. Both titles are $ 69.99 on current generation consoles ($ 59.99 on the final generation), but Game Pass gives you first-day access to both for $ 15 per month.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

The madness of these two games on the Game Pass is no exaggeration to say the least. Outriders is a third-party Square Enix game, and it’s rare to see third-party titles hitting subscription services that aren’t theirs on the first day. On the other side of the fence is MLB The Show 21, developed by Sony, Microsoft’s leading game competition. One of Sony’s first-party games will be available on competitors’ subscription services on the first day at a lower price than their consoles.

Outriders released the first day on the Game Pass. Source: Square Enix

Both of these games arriving at the Game Pass make sense in some way from the perspective of Square Enix and Sony. In the case of Square Enix, the company is likely to remember what happened to Marvel’s Avengers’ player base, with an easy way for the Game Pass to get around the situation again while earning nice coins from Microsoft. I know there is. And in the case of MLB The Show 21: Sony has introduced a new audience to its products and is probably raising a fair amount of money in the process. Both are useful promotional activities.

Sony and Square Enix may benefit from the Game Pass, but the service will definitely benefit by further solidifying its position as a one-stop shop for gamers of all kinds to get together and spend their money. I have won the majority.

Xbox Game Pass: Too big to win

MLB The Show 21, Game Pass First Day Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The value of this service is undeniable, even for former skeptics like me. With hundreds of games going in and out of the game pass, as movies and TV shows do on Netflix, the choices are constantly changing and growing, making it impossible to emphasize the best of the batch. The recent Game Pass partnership with EA Play only helps to make huge libraries much larger.

The huge Xbox Game Pass collection isn’t the biggest selling point either. Rather, it is the number of related titles available. Microsoft does not offer all first-party AAA titles on the first day, and currently some third-party titles are also available on the launch date.

If you want to own a perpetual license for your game and it’s not sold on your Game Pass because you don’t like renting it, Microsoft regularly distributes a 14-day trial code for the Xbox Game Pass for promotion. Please consider that. In addition, on holidays such as Black Friday, the price of a three-month subscription often drops to $ 1 (yes, $ 1.00). If you’re hesitant, imagine getting a 90-day buffet of the most major AAA games at the price of four gumballs.

I’m not here to tell you to get a game pass, mainly because I don’t need to get one. This service does a great job of selling itself. What I want is for Microsoft to maintain excellence long enough to convince me to renew my trial subscription that ended a few months ago.

