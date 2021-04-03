How to find (& beat) the staying thoughts of Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix (Secret Boss)





There are many very deadly bosses for players fighting in Kingdom Hearts 2. This guide will show players how to stay and defeat their thoughts.

When the Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix was released, it provided players outside Japan with the ability to play the Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix for the first time. This version of the game adds a ton of content that wasn’t in the original release, and players can check out after the main story of Kingdom Hearts 2. It can really take dozens of hours to finish. All additional content they have available.

Related: Kingdom Hearts: 10 Best Disney Character Depictions in the Game

One of the best ways to spend time in this version of Kingdom Hearts 2 is to fight all the different secret bosses that exist in the game. In the Final Mix Edition, there are nearly 20 optional bosses for players to fight, but none of these enemies stay and are as deadly as they might think. This boss can eliminate most players in just a few seconds, so it should only be attempted by a well-prepared person. This guide shows you how to stay and defeat your thoughts.

Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix: How to Stay and Prepare for Thoughts

Anyone who has played Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep will soon stay in the game’s Terra Armor and recognize their thoughts. This brings many of Terra’s various abilities and strengths to the table, so players need to be very careful when confronting this deadly enemy. The various equipment players would like to equip for this battle are:

Keyblade: The definitive pumpkin is the keyblade that players want to bring for this battle. Basically, this keyblade gives the player a combo boost. In other words, the longer the combo you dish against the enemy, the more damage you can do. Armor: Players must equip the best ribbon, two ribbons, and a space chain for armor. .. These are given to the player with the highest number of defenses and resistances to all forms of elemental damage. Accessories: Players can equip two cosmic rings and two cosmic arts to increase their health and magical stats. AP for selecting abilities.

Once the player is equipped with all of this equipment, it is necessary to make sure that they are equipped with certain abilities before this battle. They will need:

Combo Booster-Players will want to equip Combo Boost, Air Conditioner Bo Boost, 2 Combo Plus, Guard Break, and Explosion. These allow the player to stay and thinkfully give the perfect combo string before the enemy heals. Avoiding Damage-Players will also need to equip guards and dodge rolls to completely avoid being damaged by attacks when thrown. Support-It is imperative that the player equip the second chance again. Once again, the player can retain 1 point of HP after the combo, as long as there are multiple HPs before the combo starts. This basically means that no one-shot kills will occur during this battle. The Second Chance allows the player to return to 1 point of HP after being completely exhausted.Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix: How to Stay and Defeat Thoughts

The Persistent Boss is incredibly deadly and has a huge amount of free combat capability. Now that we know what the player should bring into battle, the rest of this guide will show the player the abilities of all the bosses and how to counter them. First, players need to understand how to stay and offend.

The problem with staying thought is that you are really familiar with all the attacks and there is really no general strategy to defeat them other than how to avoid them. The only way to damage a boss is to counter one of its attacks before following up with a series of combos. However, the problem is that the player wants to continue with only five strings, as he stays and his thoughts return to defense. Here are all of the various abilities that allow you to stay and think freely, and how to avoid them and fight back.

Sliding Dash-This is actually the simplest, least deadly, and easiest to defend attack that this boss throws at the player. The boss quickly slides towards the player three times in a row, dealing damage. Players need to dodge rolls out of the way, wait for the third dash to end, and punish the boss with some combos. Keyblade Thrust-This attack can be very difficult if the player is not paying proper attention. The staying thought is to turn the key blade sideways and then stab it directly into the terra, causing great damage. When the arm is pulled back, the player will want to press the block button to counteract all damage from this attack, but want to hold it before counterattacking. If you don’t wait for your thoughts to complete the attack, you will still be damaged by the attack, even if you block it. Helpless Whip-This attack usually follows immediately after a sliding dash attack. Permanent thought takes the keyblade, transforms it into a whip, and swings it around in a circular motion. This does a lot of damage, but it’s a very difficult attack to defend. The best option is to avoid it altogether and wait for it to be easier to launch an attack. UltimaCannon-BirthBy Sleep fans recognize this attack as Terra’s very powerful shotlock command, but this time the player is the receiver. This attack chases Sora around the map and fires a sphere of enormous energy that causes great damage on contact. The best option to deal with this is to stay close to your thoughts and use a guard to divert just behind the boss. If the players aren’t close enough, they should instead dodge the roll to counter the damage before touching the attack. Keyblade Glider-Staying Thoughts can take a keyblade and turn it from a Birth By Sleep to a Terra Glider. It’s the best option to prevent it, as it will rush directly into the sky and cause damage. Curse-This is probably the most frustrating attack to deal with. Essentially staying thoughts dash to Sora and go behind him before using a magical attack on him. This will block Sora’s physical or magical attacks and display an orange or blue orb on the boss. If orange, the player must attack with a physical attack or if blue, with a magical attack. By doing so, the player can regain the command. Plasma Drone-When the boss’s health drops below 75%, use the Plasma Drone to launch an attack. The boss will curl and summon the drone in the field where the player needs to evade or defend in order to evade. They will also want to attack and defeat these drones before their staying thoughts re-enter the battle. Despair-This attack can eliminate Sora at once if the player is not careful. Players will see the boss start charging before dashing for a short combo. You need to prevent this. The player should then keep the distance between himself and the boss as long as possible, as he will not be able to defend against the second combo. Then you need to prevent the third combo, but to avoid the final attack, the player must dodge the roll immediately afterwards.

Next: Kingdom Hearts PC save files are saved in unexpected ways

Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix can be played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Steve Aoki partners with Naruto for a new dim Mac clothing collection

About the author Cody Peterson (781 articles published)

Cody Peterson is an avid reader and writer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Midwestern State University and worked as an editor for a university literary magazine. Currently, I’m a freelancer for Screenrant and I’m writing about video games. When I’m not writing, I usually play video games and edit podcasts that I run with my best friends.

More from Cody Peterson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos