Google TV tests a small app icon on the home screen





The best part of Chromecast updates is the Google TV interface that comes with it, but like any other Google product, its UI is subject to change over time. In early February, Google TV released a revised home screen with a much smaller app icon, but by early April it returned to normal.

The article was updated on April 3rd after switching to the larger app icon.

In early February, some users had their Google TV home screen silently updated to significantly reduce the size of their app icons. On the Google TV home screen, under two lines of recommended content[ForYou]The apps are listed on the main tab.

It wasn’t easy to spot the difference at a glance (probably intentional on Google’s side), but it’s clear when you look closely. The app rows have certainly reduced the size of the icons, slimming down the overall size of the rows, while creating space for more icons. Since launch, this section has been able to display seven full app icons as shown in the image above, but with this change it is now possible to display nine as shown below.

Functionally, this doesn’t change anything, but it emphasizes the app a bit and refocuses on the content recommendations that Google TV is good at.

Image: u / traderofkind

Initially, the changes weren’t widely deployed and were only for a small number of Reddit users. Within a few days, the changes were rolled out to all Google TV users, including only the new Chromecast at the time.

As of April 3rd, Google TV seems to have returned the app icon on the home screen to a normal size icon. I found the change on one of my Chromecast devices, and my site friend Joe Maring also confirmed the change on Twitter.

Google TV Details:

