BMW M4 Competition vs C63 AMGS vs Audi RS5 Drag Racing





Since the announcement of the new M4 competition, it’s time for drag racing that we all have been waiting for. BMW’s brand new M car has taken over Germany’s major rivals on the drag strip, all done in the typical Carwow way. However, there are some issues here, and if you know where CarWow records the video, you may have already guessed them. Did you still get it? Yes, it’s done on a damp (or fairly damp) truck.

In these situations, turning off the power is a bit of a problem, especially if your car is rear-wheel drive. BMW has announced that the new M4 competition will be equipped with all-wheel drive, but for unknown reasons at this time, the M4 is only available in rear-wheel drive attire. The all-wheel drive model will go into production in July, so what we’re looking at here is the RWDM4 with 510HP and 650Nm of torque.

The same story applies to the AMG C63 S, but in this case it wasn’t due to manufacturing delays, but because the German model was offered only in a rear-wheel drive guise from the beginning. The C63 AMG will be discontinued and replaced by a 2-liter 4-cylinder hybrid model under the hood. Therefore, you can enjoy the wonderful sound produced by V8. The AMG is also the most powerful car here, with 510HP and 700Nm of torque.

Last but not least, the Audi RS5 has the least engine and the least power. Equipped with 2.9-liter twin turbo V6, 450 HP, 600Nm torque. However, the main advantage of this race lies in the Quattro all-wheel drive system, which definitely makes a difference in these conditions. Now let’s compare the three drag races set by Carwow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos