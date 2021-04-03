Huawei Band 6 can be used for 2 weeks-price, specifications, etc.





The latest fitness wearable Huawei Band 6 debuted in Malaysia on Friday, April 2nd. Huawei boasts a product battery life that can withstand up to two weeks of use, unlike other wearables that last only a few days when used continuously.

It also offers many great features such as health and fitness, workout modes, and app-related options. Not only will you know its price, but its specifications and compatibility with other devices.

How much is Huawei Band 6?

(Photo: Screenshot of YouTube / Huawei Mobile MY)

According to Huawei’s official website, the newly introduced advanced wearable Huawei Band 6 costs RM 219 (about $ 53) in Malaysia. In addition, there are three colors, graphite black, forest green, and sunrise, which the purchaser can freely choose.

At this time, the product is not yet available for purchase. If you want to get one this week, wait until Sunday, April 4th before it officially launches in Malaysian stores. Nonetheless, it doesn’t seem to make its debut in the US soon, especially after Huawei has had problems in the US.

For more information on this product, we encourage you to check the website for future announcements.

Huawei Band 6 specs with 2 weeks battery life

(Photo: Screenshot of YouTube / Huawei Mobile MY)

According to a report from NDTV, the Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED full-view display (194×368 pi). The screen-to-body ratio is reported to be 64%.

In addition, the screen is 148% larger than the previous version, Huawei Band 4, giving you a wider view of what’s offered. It also features a UV-treated 18-gram silicone strap that can be adapted to all skin types.

Its best specification is battery life, which can withstand up to 10 days or 2 weeks of use. In addition, Huawei said users can charge the latest product for just 5 minutes and then use it for 2 days.

Don’t miss these Huawei Band 6 features

(Photo: Screenshot of YouTube / Huawei Mobile MY)

Today, almost all high-tech wearables have advanced features that support fitness. Huawei Band 6 is not exempt because it fully supports TruSeen 4.0 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

It also features True Relax technology to monitor a person’s stress levels and TruSleep 2.0, which focuses on tracking a person’s sleep.

This wearable also features blood oxygen saturation monitoring or so-called Spo2 monitoring. You can also track a woman’s menstrual cycle.

If you want to play music on your mobile phone, you can also do it with Huawei Band 6. However, at this time, it only supports the Android platform.

Do you like workouts? You can now choose from over 96 workout modes, including swimming, treadmills, and running.

Its features not only revolve around the development of a person’s healthy body and mind, but also support features such as weather updates, incoming alerts, app notifications, and camera remote shutters.

The Huawei Band 6 measures 43×25.4×10.99 mm and is also water resistant to 5 ATMs, allowing it to withstand high pressures of up to 50 meters underwater.

For compatibility, it can be run on Android 6.0 version or later. For iOS users, it can be run on up to the latest version of iOS 9.0. It has a side button for navigation and can also be enabled via Bluetooth v5.0.

While these features seem pretty interesting, US citizens need to find a way to get them from international stores when released by the Chinese giant.

