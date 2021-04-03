Samsung Galaxy A52 Review: Reliable daily driver with 3 year software update promise





How to get: Highlights from Rs 26,499: Battery life, camera

The Galaxy A51 was one of the most shipped Android smartphones in 2020.

Currently, Samsung aims to repeat the success of the Galaxy A51 with the launch of the Galaxy A52. The new smartphone aims to provide an affordable flagship experience with a focus on camera quality, display, performance and battery life.

Samsung is committed to providing Android upgrades for 3 generations and regular security updates for at least 4 years. In terms of design, the Galaxy A52 has a rugged, matte plastic body. Looks stylish on slim devices.

The device comes with a punched hole display with a 32MP self-camera. The screen size is 6.5 inches and houses an FHD + resolution Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Overall, the display quality is satisfactory and the colors look vivid with a good viewing angle.

The Galaxy A52 makes a big bet on the camera and has a 64MP quad camera module. The primary sensor is 64MP and features optical image stabilization, autofocus and aperture F1.8. Other sensors include 12MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro and 5MP Depth. There is a 10x digital zoom. Your smartphone can click on good photos in bright places, but you need to be patient and use Pro mode to capture decent images in dark places. If you zoom in more than 5x, the image will look grainy.

The smartphone is powered by the proven Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip and comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Both models come with 128GB of internal storage and support up to 1TB of microSD cards. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 720G last January 2020. This is the same 4G chipset that powers low-cost phones such as the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro. It addresses your daily performance needs, but occasionally lags during the game.

Hybrid SIM-Dual SIM phone with microSD card slot. On the software side, the Galaxy A52 runs OneUI 3.1, which is based on the Android 11 operating system. A smooth interface with a variety of useful features. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and has a headphone jack.

At the Galaxy A52, Samsung isn’t trying to do anything different, except to revisit the spec sheet that worked for the company. This is a reliable daily driver, and the three-year software update promise makes the deal sweeter.

-Writer is at gadgetsnow.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos