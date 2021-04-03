Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Price, Release Date, Specifications All





The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is probably the most popular graphics card that doesn’t exist yet. It seems that we hear different leaks and rumors every day about the midpoint between RTX3090 and RTX3080. However, the RTX 3080 is one of the best graphics cards ever, and no one is there due to the lack of GPUs. You can buy a graphics card anyway, but is there really a reason Nvidia drops the RTX 3080 Ti?

If you want to know why you really need the RTX 3080 Ti, just check out the RTX 3060. Launched in February 2021, the midrange card Nvidia has more VRAM than the flagship RTX 3080. It doesn’t look very good on store shelves. Also, as game textures get more complex, it’s only a matter of time before you need more than 10GB of VRAM, especially if you’re playing in 4K.

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear if Nvidia plans to launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for the foreseeable future. But at this point there are so many leaks and rumors that we went ahead and gathered them all in one place so we can stay at the top of the drama.

Release date of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Release date of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Rumors about the release date of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are everywhere. I heard everything from October 2020 to May 2021. The former was clearly not true, but was to be launched to fight the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT. It turned out that it wasn’t necessary.

Currently on the street it is scheduled to be launched in April 2021. But we’re finally in that time frame, and we haven’t heard anything concrete from Nvidia yet. Team Green launched the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in December 2020 without fanfare, so we could do the same here.

In any case, Nvidia may not announce the RTX 3080 Ti until it’s fully ready to hit the shelves. Due to the ongoing GPU shortage, it is unlikely that the company will engage in a large hype campaign for yet another high-end graphics card.

Price of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

For all the rumors swirling about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, little is related to the price of the card. And that’s probably a good reason.

It’s probably hard to pinpoint exactly where the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is located, given how difficult it is to buy a graphics card today, and the ongoing price increase of aftermarket card makers. But it will probably be quite expensive.

As I’ll elaborate a bit later, leaks and rumors indicate that the RTX 3080 Ti is basically a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 with half the VRAM. The card has a suggested retail price of $ 1,499 (£ 1,399, about AU $ 2,030), and the actual selling price is quite high.

Guessing now, purely speculatively, it will probably land in about the same location as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and the Founders Edition card will sell for $ 1,199 (A $ 1,099, A $ 1,899).

Specifications and performance of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Since Nvidia isn’t out, I haven’t revealed the specs for the RTX 3080 Ti, so I really don’t know what the card can do. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t much debate or rumors about what a supposed graphics card will look like.

The most controversial specification to date is the amount of VRAM included. Initially, the RTX 3080’s 320-bit memory interface was expected to bring 20GB of GDDR6X memory to the RTX 3080 Ti. However, recent rumors point out that the RTX 3080 Ti is 12GB, not the same amount as the RTX 3060. ..

It refers to the 384-bit memory bus, which raises the question of why Nvidia limits it to 12GB instead of 24GB. When Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 3060, the reason it equipped its graphics card with 12GB of VRAM instead of 6GB, which is probably more suitable for 1080p GPUs, was because Nvidia wanted to offer the most to its users. RAM It was made for the memory bus.

I’m not saying that the rumors about the RTX 3080 Ti, which has only 12GB of VRAM, are wrong. Probably correct, but it seems to violate Nvidia’s rationale behind the 3060, which has a lot of VRAM.

Given that all of Nvidia’s competing cards have 16GB of VRAM, it’s unlikely that we’ll be launching a lower flagship level card. Please note that this can be completely wrong, as we are the same people who thought the RTX 3090 was fake.

Again, the GPU that seems to be behind the RTX 3080 Ti has arrived in the RTX 3090, so limiting VRAM to 12GB can make the RTX 3080 Ti a more affordable version of the RTX 3090. Gamers who don’t need as much VRAM as Nvidia’s monster GPUs offer.

But another recent rumor faces it, suggesting that the RTX 3080 Ti has 10,240 CUDA cores instead of the previous rumored 10,496 core spec. The latter has the same specifications as the RTX 3090.

Even if the RTX 3080Ti is reduced to 10,240 CUDA cores, it far exceeds the 8,704 cores of the RTX 3080, making the RTX 3080 Ti an absolute beast of 1080p.

