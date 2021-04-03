Samsung April 2021 update rolling out to these devices





Samsung was once one of the worst in the Android world when it comes to big and small updates, but by 2021, it’s definitely better than the Pixel. Currently, Samsung is rolling out a security update for April 2021 to its vast lineup of smartphones, including the Galaxy S21, S20, A52 and more.

Technically, the April security patch wasn’t fully released when Samsung launched the rollout. Google follows the pattern of publishing updates for Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, which will be released on April 5th this month.

Samsung April 2021 Security Update New Features

The same April 5th date is the date when the changes and security improvements made in the patch were officially detailed. As a result, there is a lack of information about Samsung rolling out the April 2021 security update to its lineup in late March, at least from a technical perspective on security changes.

However, Samsung often makes minor UI tweaks to its monthly security updates, and the April 2021 patch is no exception. As SamMobile people have captured, one of the notable changes is the enhancement of portrait mode. This feature was previously limited to telephoto and ultra-wide cameras only on some devices, but the April patch seems to extend it to the main camera.

Devices with Samsung April 2021 Security Update

Which device is configured to get the April 2021 update from Samsung? Currently, the list of devices that are updated monthly is very large, and as of April 1st, some models have already been updated. You can see the devices that have been updated so far in the list below.

The list below will be updated as new deployments begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions are marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Samsung’s true flagship series is usually one of the first to see monthly updates, and this month it launched on March 29th with the current flagship family, the Galaxy S21 series. Downloads to S21 devices exceeded 1GB and started in India, but since then most have expanded globally. The update has been extended to the S20FE and S10 series and appeared on the Galaxy S9 + in Germany on April 1st. On April 2nd, the Galaxy S10 Lite joined the battle and an update was discovered on the T-Mobile’s Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Below is a complete list of Galaxy S devices in the April update.

Galaxy S21 G99xxXXU2AUC8 Galaxy S21 + G99xxXXU2AUC8 Galaxy S21 Ultra G998BXXU2AUC8 Galaxy S20 FE G780FXXS2CUC8 Galaxy S20 Ultra G988U1XXX1DUC5 Galaxy S10 G97xxXXU9FUCD Galaxy S10 + G97xxXXU9FUCD Galaxy S10e

Galaxy A series

The midrange Galaxy A series is probably one of the most updated and affordable smartphone lineups, and the latest release, the Galaxy A52, has already received the April update. The A52 was launched on March 30th.

Galaxy Fall Doubles

Samsung’s Super Premium Folding Smartphone may take some time to get major updates, but it’s doing well with monthly security patches. The April patch hit the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on March 29th and has since been expanded. This update is also available on the original Galaxy Fold as of March 31st.

Galaxy Z Fold 2F916BXXU1DUCE Galaxy Fold F900FXXU4EUCF

Galaxy Note Series

Support isn’t really diminishing, as the notes look down on the barrel of death. On March 29th, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ rollouts began with the April patch, and on April 1st, updates were made by AT & T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra N986U1XXX2DUC8 Galaxy Note 20 N986U1XXX2DUC8 Galaxy Note 10 N97xFXXU6FUCD Galaxy Note 10+ N97xFXXU6FUCD

Galaxy tab series

Samsung released the April security patch on the Galaxy Tab S6 on March 31st.

Galaxy Tab S6 T865XXU4CUC1 Samsung Details:

