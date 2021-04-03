Narita Boy Review | TheGamer





Narita Boy is a bold, unapproved love letter to the 80’s and platform games.

From the late 80’s to the early 90’s, I don’t think I’m as nostalgic as the past year. Perhaps the result of a pandemic was a global closure, and I wanted simpler days when I was younger. Alternatively, nostalgic thinking may generally accompany aging. Whatever the reason, I’ve been hooked from the first second of the Narita Boy trailer. The aesthetics of the 80’s were undeniable and were emphasized by the Synthwave soundtrack. There was no doubt that it would happen, but I was ecstatic that all of this was completely reflected throughout the game. Narita Boy is a bold, non-apology love letter to the 80’s, featuring excellent platform action and combat, and an emotional story that I couldn’t help but had to invest heavily. It is said.

Developer Studio Kobadoesnt wastes time taking you to the strange and wonderful digital world of Narita Boy. The title role will be drawn into Digital Kingdom and take on HIM. This is the virus that dominates the memory of creators (the developers of games that happen to be crazy about you). It was up to Narita Boy to fight an enemy called Stallion, who was unleashed by HIM into the Digital Kingdom. Armed with techno swords, Narita Boy embarks on a quest to regain the memories of the creators.

And what a quest it is! Narita Boy pulls out all the stops to provide action and conspiracy as you explore different parts of the Digital Kingdom in Metroidvania. At first, it’s pretty overwhelming. I can’t help but somehow feel like I was able to get exactly where I needed to go. There is no map, so it’s up to you to remember where you need to go. This often goes back a bit to find doors that may have been overlooked or keys that may have been overlooked. Oddly enough, it’s all sorts of work. I don’t feel like being punished for forgetting where I am. You can usually find your way within a minute or two. This is far more rational than many other Metroidvania I’ve played. To be honest, aesthetics is definitely a treat to embrace, so I can wander around the Digital Kingdom a bit.

Related: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 & 2 Review: Next Generation Birdman

Narita Boy’s aesthetic, which looks like it was taken directly from Tron, is its main seller. From the early 80’s slowback cutscenes to pixelated designs, Narita Boy creates an incredible retro experience. This extends to combat when the Narita Boy uses techno swords to slice and dice through enemies. Eventually, he also gains the ability to use the sword as a shotgun. This is especially useful in crowd control situations when hordes of stallion begin to overwhelm him. The stallion itself has a variety of abilities such as ranged attacks and blow yourself away, and if you want to play against multiple enemies at once, you need an additional layer of strategy.

In most cases this is easy to do thanks to the mechanics of the gaming platform. However, I would like to make the platform a bit tighter, especially when jumping from one shelf to another. More often than I expected, I slipped off the platform or missed the platform altogether, even though I was timing everything right. You can usually adjust the timing to over-compensate for platform issues, but it looks pretty random on Narita Boy. It’s sometimes a little frustrating, but it’s not an issue of over-concern.

Narita Boy really shines in a more consistent story beat. Despite the abstract and vague nature of Digital Kingdom, the clear moments of the creator’s memory based on the reality of the game give a glimpse into the creator’s life. Some of these moments were pretty intimate and emotional, which was appreciated and made me more invested in restoring all my memories.

I don’t think I’ve called vague things attractive, but that’s exactly what Narita Boy is. Yes, there is an underlying emotional story, but the game itself is so advanced that I would like to reveal more about the digital kingdom and the life of the Creator. The aesthetics of the 80’s make the experience much better and you can enjoy my own sense of nostalgia while playing.

A PC copy of Narita Boy was provided to The Gamer for this review. Narita Boy is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Next: G Fuel Sanic Chili Dogs is a flavor of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Candice is the main reason for being excited about Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls

About the author Sam Watanuki (783 articles published)

Sam has been writing for The Gamer since early 2018 and will serve as the Lead Features & Review Editor in 2019. Denver, Colorado-The knack for native writing was a lifelong effort. His working hours at the company helped shape his passion for creative writing and a professional element of his skills. Besides writing, Sam loves everything about food and video games. Especially on weekends, they are generally mutually exclusive because they stream gameplay under the self-proclaimed Monica on Twitch (and TheGamers Facebook page). Of Chipotle Sam. (Seriously ask about his Chipotle burrito tattoo). Sam can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as @RealChipotleSam.

Other works of Samwatanuki

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos