PS5 UK Restock-GAME, Amazon, Argos, Smyths, John Lewis Drop Dates | Games | Entertainment





PlayStation 5 units are becoming more and more easily available as weekly inventory depletion becomes standard.

This trend will continue in April 2021 as all major UK retailers prepare for a major PS5 inventory decline.

This includes retailers such as Amazon, GAME, Smyths and Argos, as well as the imminent inventory cuts taking place in John Lewis.

According to PS5 UK Stock-Instant Updates, the April stock price fall will begin with Smyths in the week starting April 5.

Nothing is said about the exact timing, and Smyths proves to be inconsistent regarding the timing of inventory declines.

According to the same account, John Lewis has a lot of PlayStation 5 consoles in storage and is waiting for release.

“Smyths plans a slight reduction of 2000 units in early April,” reading a stock tweet. “John Lewis has a PS5 pallet in the warehouse.

“April is promised inventory and will be released weekly by at least one major retailer. GAME and Amazon will receive at least two large shipments.”

In addition, GAME and Argos may be in stock from April 8th to April 14th.

Game inventory typically decreases between 9am and 11am, but Argos tends to replenish the PlayStation 5 console early in the morning (1 am-4am).

Amazon is preparing for two stock price declines in April.

“In anticipation of GAME (9-10am) and Argos (1-4am) from April 8th to 14th, Smyths may drop tomorrow, but next week. Amazon may be 2 this month. We will ship it once. “

Despite widespread inventory shortages, PlayStation 5 consoles are starting to drop in price on sites such as eBay and CEX.

CEX is currently selling a disc-based PlayStation 5 for £ 680. This is compared to price tags over £ 800 just a few months ago.

Perhaps more important is the price of WeBuy, which has dropped to just £ 470. Scalpers trying to offload their units to CEX will no longer make a lot of money.

Similarly, eBay’s pre-owned prices have dropped significantly, averaging between £ 500 and £ 600.

