Uber pays blind woman $ 1.1 million after driver gets stuck 14 times





Uber was accused of discriminating against the visually impaired and its guide dogs in 2014 and agreed to change it as part of a $ 2.6 million settlement two years later. But apparently it didn’t happen completely.

Uber says he missed a job, missed a birthday celebration, missed a church service on Christmas Eve, was left behind because of Uber’s driver’s refusal in the dark, in the rain, and in other humiliation. You’ll pay an additional $ 1.1 million to the blind woman. Many of them happened after Uber completed the 2016 settlement to bring her and her dog to 14 different occasions.

The arbitrator concluded this week (via the San Francisco Chronicle) that Uber allowed drivers who discriminated against disabled riders to continue driving without discipline.

This line from the arbitrator report is also worth considering: When Uber conducted an investigation, the investigator in some cases instructed the driver to find a non-discriminatory reason for refusal to board, and sometimes. Despite discriminatory complaints trained to advocate keeping the driver on the platform.

By the way, female Lisa Irving is suddenly not a millionaire. The arbitrator inflicted $ 324,000 on her damages and the rest ($ 805,313) was used for legal fees, including legal fees. She told Chronicle about her dog and her memories. He was angry and angry at the dog in the car, including when the driver picked her up, and threatened to leave the dog on the side of the road. She says she was rejected at least 60 times.

Uber has a dedicated support form for caregiver issues. Has the caregiver been rejected? This is the first question. Here is Ubers’s Care Animal Policy.

You can read the full arbitrator’s decision below.

