Top story: Pixel 6, Pixel Buds A, etc. using Google chips





In this week’s top story, Pixel 6 is set to run on Google chips, leaking the presence of “Pixel Buds A” and releasing Samsung’s April 2021 security update.

The biggest news in the Android world this week comes from an exclusive report that Google’s Fall 2021 mobile phones, including the estimated “Pixel 6”, will run on Google’s Whitechapel “GS101” chip. This deviates from the Pixel line standard, which previously only runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

From references, Whitechapel appears to be being developed by Samsung Semiconductors system’s Large Integrated Circuits (SLSI) division. In short, Google Chips have some things in common with Samsung Exynos, including software components.

Elsewhere in the Made by Google leak, this week we reported that Google’s next earphone was set to “Pixel Buds A.” These new earphones are available in two colors, white and green, and are visually the same as last year’s Pixel Buds, except for a few color changes.

The price of the Pixel Buds A is currently unknown, but the A designation indicates that it may be considering a more affordable set of Made by Google earphones, just as the Pixel 4a is an affordable alternative to the Pixel 4. I will. The Pixel Buds are currently priced at $ 179, and the Made by Google lineup has plenty of room for more affordable sets. That said, it’s not clear what Google can cut to offer these buds at a more affordable price.

On the Samsung side, the company began rolling out the April 2021 security patch to flagship and midrange phones as early as March 29th. Given that Google won’t publish monthly Pixel updates until the first Monday of every month, this will make Samsung’s April 2021 security update a week ahead of its competitors.

Samsung’s true flagship series is usually one of the first to see monthly updates, and this month it began rolling out on March 29th with the current flagship family, the Galaxy S21 series. Downloads to S21 devices exceeded 1GB and started in India, but since then most have expanded globally. The update has been extended to the S20FE and S10 series and appeared on the Galaxy S9 + in Germany on April 1st.

Chromecast enthusiasts with Google TV saw this week a fun new accessory, SideClick. As the name implies, SideClick attaches standard buttons on the universal remote to the side of your Chromecast with a Google TV remote.

What is the usefulness of this accessory? SideClick is essentially a miniaturized universal remote that is supposed to handle important features of your TV or soundbar without displaying multiple reports. You can duplicate the IR output of the original remote control and add it to the new remote control.

The developers of Lawnchair, a third-party Android launcher app that duplicates some of the best aspects of the Pixel Launcher, shared the Alpha version of their next release, Lawnchair 11. A lot of effort was put into completely rewriting the functionality of the app.

At the moment, the team behind Lawnchair 11 has only confirmed support for Android 11, but support for older versions will arrive. Attempting to sideload on a device that is not running the latest mobile operating system can cause crashes and issues. It should also be mentioned that you should not expect the same feature set as the current public build of Lawnchair Launcher. This is still a very early build and doesn’t have any specific core features yet.

