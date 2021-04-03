Square Enix unveils its first FINAL FANTASY 14PS5 gameplay





FINAL FANTASY XIV is coming to PlayStation 5. It won’t be long before players can test that version of the game through the open beta scheduled for this month. Earlier that day, Square Enix unveiled the first look of gameplay from the PlayStation 5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV in a special stream this week. Impressive load times and other features made possible by the next-generation version of the game were highlighted throughout the stream, showing players what was waiting for them since the open beta.

You can check out the following PlayStation 5 gameplay (Thank you, Gematsu) with commentary from game producer and director Naoki Yoshida. Gameplay begins at about 1 hour and 19 minutes in the stream, starting slowly at first, showing off some of the notable changes in this version of the game.

As Square Enix has emphasized in the past, reducing load times is just one of the changes that PlayStation 5 owners can expect. The game also supports a variety of 4K display configurations and new high resolution UI assets featured in Stream. If you have already won all or most of the trophies in FINAL FANTASY XIV, you will have more trophies for your players. Those who enjoy the features of the DualSense controller used in other games have heard that FINAL FANTASY games also support haptic feedback.

If you’re excited to watch the PlayStation 5 footage and jump into the open beta of that version of FINAL FANTASY XIV, it will start on April 13th, when patch 5.5, the first half of the next update of the game, will be released. I can do it. If you already have a FINAL FANTASY game, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free by searching the list on the PlayStation Store. If you don’t have a game yet but want to know what the fuss is, you can go to the PlayStation 5 games store list and find a free trial.

The PlayStation 5 version doesn’t have a full release date, but it will be released shortly after the open beta is over, and will end every time Square Enix is ​​happy with what it sees.

